2 Minnesota-owned horses likely to run in the Kentucky Derby

Zandon is among the early favorites and Zozos proved it can run with the top favorites.

© Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The field for the 2022 Kentucky Derby is essentially set and it will likely include two Kentucky-bred race horses owned by Minnesotans.

The 20-horse field is based on qualifying points the horses earn, and prep races concluded there are two Minnesota-owned thoroughbreds in the top 20: Zandon and Zozos.

Zandon is second in the points standings with 114, only trailing Derby favorite Epicenter. Zozos is tied for 16th with 40 points. Both horses are locks for the Kentucky Derby so long as they're not pulled from competition for an unforeseen reason.

Zandon is owned by Jeff Drown of Clearwater, just east of St. Cloud.

Zandon earned 100 points by winning the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 9, fighting through a ton of traffic below blowing by the leaders down the stretch to cruise to a victory. Here's the race replay.

Zandon with owner Jeff Drown at the Blue Grass Stakes 7 Gallery 7 Images

Zozos, owned by Barry and Joni Butzow of Eden Prairie, finished second to Epicenter in the March 26 Louisiana Derby, giving him just enough points to squeeze into the top 20.

In that race, Zozos led out of the gates and maintained the lead until Epicenter made a pass on the stretch run. You can watch the race replay here.

“Obviously, Zozos lacks seasoning and experience, but he’s a very good colt. I thought his run in the Louisiana Derby was a big run, and he’s only going to move forward off that," trainer Brad Cox said this week, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.