Skip to main content

2 Minnesota-owned horses likely to run in the Kentucky Derby

Zandon is among the early favorites and Zozos proved it can run with the top favorites.
USATSI_18052462_168397563_lowres

The field for the 2022 Kentucky Derby is essentially set and it will likely include two Kentucky-bred race horses owned by Minnesotans. 

The 20-horse field is based on qualifying points the horses earn, and prep races concluded there are two Minnesota-owned thoroughbreds in the top 20: Zandon and Zozos.

Zandon is second in the points standings with 114, only trailing Derby favorite Epicenter. Zozos is tied for 16th with 40 points. Both horses are locks for the Kentucky Derby so long as they're not pulled from competition for an unforeseen reason. 

Zandon is owned by Jeff Drown of Clearwater, just east of St. Cloud. 

Zandon earned 100 points by winning the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 9, fighting through a ton of traffic below blowing by the leaders down the stretch to cruise to a victory. Here's the race replay

Zandon with owner Jeff Drown at the Blue Grass Stakes

USATSI_18052462_168397563_lowres
7
Gallery
7 Images

Zozos, owned by Barry and Joni Butzow of Eden Prairie, finished second to Epicenter in the March 26 Louisiana Derby, giving him just enough points to squeeze into the top 20.

In that race, Zozos led out of the gates and maintained the lead until Epicenter made a pass on the stretch run. You can watch the race replay here

“Obviously, Zozos lacks seasoning and experience, but he’s a very good colt. I thought his run in the Louisiana Derby was a big run, and he’s only going to move forward off that," trainer Brad Cox said this week, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

Next Up

Sea Lion
Minnesota Life

Como Zoo's oldest sea lion dies at 31

CC starred in the zoo's "Sparky Show" from 2002 until 2015.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, April 20

Nearly 1,000 new cases in today's report.

Dumpling
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis restaurant Dumpling to close its doors this weekend

'Papa is tired,' its owner said.

Federal courthouse
MN News

Minneapolis man sentenced to 15 years in prison for carjacking spree

The incidents occurred in Richfield, Maple Grove, St. Louis Park and St. Paul.

USATSI_18052462_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

2 Minnesota-owned horses likely to run in the Kentucky Derby

Zandon is among the early favorites and Zozos proved it can run with the top favorites.

A World of Fish
MN Shopping

A World of Fish in Richfield closing after nearly 50 years in business

The fish store has been located in Richfield for 48 years.

Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 7.44.20 AM
MN News

Threat prompts switch to distance learning in Mahtomedi

Elementary students will continue in-person classes, while middle and high school students move to e-learning Wednesday.

Mary Lucia
MN Music and Radio

Mary Lucia, with The Current since its inception, is leaving the station

It's the latest high-profile departure from MPR's alternative station.

Prior Lake Police
MN News

Warnings in Prior Lake after overnight burglaries

Police share tips on preventing break-ins.

police lights
MN News

Driver fatally shot by motorist in Maple Grove is identified

The man was shot while in an alleged altercation with another motorist.

Bally Sports North
MN Sports

How to watch Game 2 between the Timberwolves and Grizzlies

You might want to check to see you have one of the channels the game is on.

Brian Cosgriff
MN Sports

Minnetonka hires Hopkins legend Brian Cosgriff as girls' basketball coach

Cosgriff won seven state titles in 21 seasons with the Royals.

Related

MN Vikings

Mike Tice' horse may make him a lot of money at the Kentucky Derby

MN Sports

Dayton in Louisville for Kentucky Derby, Dem governor's meeting

MN Sports

Nyquist stays undefeated; wins Kentucky Derby

MN Sports

Kentucky Derby hopeful to represent Macalester College

The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, and yes, there is a Minnesota connection. WCCO points out that Dullahan -- right now at 8-to-1 -- is owned by Macalester grad Jerry Crawford. Look for the school’s colors and logo on Dullahan’s blanket as he leaves the barn.

Willians Astudillo
MN Twins

Twins' magic number at 2, matchup with Yankees looking likely

Houston has a 1.5-game lead over New York for the AL's best record.

MN Sports

Former MN prep star Reid Travis transfers to Kentucky

Travis was part of Minnesota's incredible 2014 high school class.

MN News

Sano's All-Star lead fading fast; he'll take part in Home Run Derby

Sano will compete in the Home Run Derby.

MN Twins

Sano's All-Star lead fading fast; he'll take part in Home Run Derby

Sano will compete in the Home Run Derby.