2nd period surge leads Wild to fourth straight win

With three goals in the second, the Wild won their fourth straight game

Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

The Minnesota Wild picked up their fourth consecutive victory on Tuesday night, scoring three goals in the second period to defeat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2.

The night got off to a rough start for Minnesota when Clayton Keller got Arizona on the board first. But the Wild bounced back to tie the game 68 seconds later when Joel Eriksson Ek scored his ninth goal of the season.

With the game tied, the Wild took control in the second period when Kirill Kaprizov scored his seventh goal of the season.

Kaprizov's goal opened the flood gates for Minnesota as Jordan Greenway and Jonas Brodin found the back of the net to give the Wild a 4-1 lead. Although Anton Stralman helped Phoenix make it a two-goal game, Marcus Foligno provided the final blow with his ninth goal of the year.

The Wild (15-6-1) continue to sit in first place of the Central Division and will look to keep rolling when they host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.