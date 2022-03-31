Skip to main content
3 finalists for Hobey Baker Award all have ties to Minnesota

3 finalists for Hobey Baker Award all have ties to Minnesota

All three play for a team that is in the Frozen Four.

Credit: University of Minnesota

All three play for a team that is in the Frozen Four.

No matter what, the State of Hockey will be proud when the winner of the annual Hobey Baker Award is announced after the men's college hockey Frozen Four next week. 

On Thursday, the three finalists for the award given to the nation's top player, were announced, and all of them have ties to Minnesota. 

  • Ben Meyers, forward, University of Minnesota
  • Dryden McKay, goalie, Minnesota State
  • Bobby Brink, forward, Denver

Meyers played high school hockey at Delano and now stars for the Gophers, who will face McKay and Minnesota State April 7 in the Frozen Four. McKay, who is from Illinois, was also a finalists for the Hobey Baker last year. 

Brink was a standout at Minnetonka High School and now has the helped lead Denver to the Frozen Four, where they will face Michigan next week. Brink was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft. 

The three finalists were trimmed from a list of 10 candidates, half of whom have Minnesota connections. In addition to the three finalists, Minnesota State's Nathan Smith and Michigan Tech forward Brian Halonen were among the final 10 candidates. Smith isn't from Minnesota, but Halonen was teammates with Meyers at Delano High School. 

The winner will be announced Friday, April 8. 

Since the first Hobey Baker Award in 1981, there have been 12 winners who are from Minnesota or played college hockey in Minnesota. 

  • 1981: Neal Broten (Gophers)
  • 1984: Tom Kurvers (UMD)
  • 1985: Bill Watson (UMD)
  • 1988: Robb Stauber (Gophers)
  • 1994: Chris Marinucci (UMD)
  • 1996: Brian Bonin (Gophers)
  • 2002: Jordan Leopold (Gophers)
  • 2004: Junior Lessard (UMD)
  • 2005: Marty Sertich (Colorado College, from Roseville)
  • 2012: Jack Connelly (UMD)
  • 2013: Drew LeBlanc (St. Cloud State)
  • 2020: Scott Perunovich (UMD)

Next Up

USATSI_16751224_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Twins tab Joe Ryan as Opening Day starter vs. Mariners

Ryan is the first Twins rookie to start on Opening Day since 1969.

campfire shore unsplash crop
Outdoors

Wanna get paid to live at a ND campground this summer?

Free hook-up plus a monthly stiped ... but there's a bit of a catch.

Smart Data Solutions All Energy Solar
MN News

Why solar energy makes good business sense

It’s time to consider powering your business with solar

mndot flooding march 31 2022 twitter
MN News

Icy floodwaters shut down parts of 2 highways near MN-ND border

The closures started Wednesday and are still in effect Thursday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-03-31 at 8.00.35 AM
MN Shopping

Black-owned bike shop in north Minneapolis is finally reopening

The shop will reopen Friday.

t goodwin chisago county
MN News

Charges: Man with suppressed rifle posed 'extreme threat'

The man rammed into a vehicle and fired shots while outside the home.

romaine don't eat
MN Shopping

If you bought this lettuce at one of these 35 MN stores, throw it out

State officials found a parasite in Ocean Mist Farms brand romaine hearts.

scooters
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis' Nice Ride bikes and scooters to return in April

The city selected multiple vendors to run the motorized scooter program.

turkeys
MN News

Minnesota bans poultry exhibitions over avian flu concerns

Five producers in five Minnesota counties are confirmed to have HPAI.

mara gavin kaysen
MN Food & Drink

Acclaimed chef Gavin Kaysen's 2 new restaurants to open in June

They'll be the anchor eateries at the new Four Seasons Hotel in Minneapolis.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Charges: Teen was 'showing off' with gun before fatally shooting girl

The girl died at the Columbia Heights apartment where she was struck.

ambulance
MN News

3 kids injured, one critical, in Columbia Heights crash

A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized after suffering life-threatening injuries.

Related

Ben Meyers
MN Sports

Half of the 10 Hobey Baker Award finalists have MN ties

The State Hockey is well-represented, to say the least.

FOvFvJPVEAEjqpM
MN Sports

UMD falls short, Minnesota State reaches men's Frozen Four

Minnesota State will face the Gophers or Western Michigan in the Frozen Four.

MN Gophers

Gophers' Mike Reilly among 10 finalists for Hobey Baker Award

Gophers hockey
MN Sports

Frozen Four: Gophers, Minnesota State bumped from ESPN2

It was bumped in favor of a Major League Baseball game.

Marcus Carr
MN Gophers

3 of 10 finalists for NCAA's top point guard award have MN ties

Not a bad way to represent the State of... Basketball?

Minnesota State hockey, MSU hockey, Mankato hockey
MN Sports

Minnesota State, UMD advance in NCAA hockey tournament

Two of the four Minnesota teams advanced in the NCAA's hockey dance.

MN Sports

UMD's Jack Connolly Hobey Baker finalist

Minnesota Duluth senior center Jack Connolly is among three finalists for the 2012 Hobey Baker award, which goes to the top player in Division I men’s hockey. Connolly, a Duluth native, scored 20 goals in 41 games for the Bulldogs this season.

MN Gophers

Gophers' Wilcox, SCSU's Dowd named finalists for Hobey Baker