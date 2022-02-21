4-goal first period leads Wild's rout over Oilers

The Minnesota Wild used a four-goal first period to lead a 7-3 rout over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night.

Minnesota's big night started early when Nick Bjugstad made an impact in his return from a broken finger. With the puck behind the Edmonton net, Bjugstad fed Brandon Duhaime for his sixth goal of the season to put the Wild on the board.

It was the start of a beautiful night for the Wild, who added to their lead with a power play goal from Joel Eriksson Ek. With Kevin Fiala scoring 56 seconds later, Minnesota scored on three of its first seven shots to chase Oilers goalie Mike Smith.

A switch to Mikko Koskinen didn't help as he allowed Fiala's second goal of the night to put the Wild up 4-0.

The Oilers chipped into the lead with a power play goal from Evander Kane but this just wasn't their night. The Wild poured it on in the second period beginning with a goal from Connor Dewar. Matt Boldy scored his eighth goal in his 16th career game to make it 6-1 before Tyler Benson added another Edmonton goal before the second intermission.

Mats Zuccarello put a bow on the victory in the third period with a breakaway goal that helped Minnesota start a four-game Canadian road trip with a win.

Minnesota (33-10-3) will look to add another victory to the trip when they travel to Ottawa on Tuesday.