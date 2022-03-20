4 Minnesota schools to play in NCAA men's ice hockey tournament

One year after all five Minnesota schools qualified for the NCAA men's ice hockey tournament, "The State of Hockey" will be well represented again with four schools making the cut for this year's tourney.

Minnesota State is the lone Minnesota school to earn a #1 seed in the tournament. The Mavericks (35-5-0) are the top seed in the Albany Region and will begin their quest for a second straight trip to the Frozen Four when they play fourth-seeded Harvard (21-10-3) at 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

The team that beat the Mavericks last season will also look for a return trip to the Frozen Four. St. Cloud State (18-14-0) is the third seed in the Allentown Region and will open against second-seeded Quinnipiac at 7 p.m. on Friday night.

Minnesota Duluth (21-15-4) also returns to the tournament as the second seed in the Loveland Regional. The Bulldogs drew third-seeded Michigan Tech for a 2 p.m. matinee on Thursday afternoon.

But Minnesota may have drawn the toughest matchup. The Gophers (24-12-0) earned the second seed in the Worcester Regional but will go up against defending national champion UMass at 5 p.m. on Friday night.

All four teams will look to punch their ticket to the Frozen Four, which will take place at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. The national semifinals will take place on Apr. 7 with the national championship game played on Apr. 9.