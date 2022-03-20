Skip to main content
4 Twins make MLB.com's Top 100 Prospects list

4 Twins make MLB.com's Top 100 Prospects list

If the Twins want to trade for pitching, they'll have plenty of ammo.

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

If the Twins want to trade for pitching, they'll have plenty of ammo.

The Minnesota Twins are well-represented in this year's MLB.com's Top 100 Prospects list. Four players made the cut, signaling either a bright future for the franchise or plenty of ammunition to acquire a starting pitcher.

Shortstop Royce Lewis leads the list. Checking in at No. 45, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft ranked as high as fifth on the list in 2019. But he has not played an organized game in two years due to the pandemic and a torn ACL suffered last spring.

His last full season came in 2019 when he hit .236/.290/.371 with 12 homers and 22 stolen bases between Advanced-A Fort Myers and Double-A Pensacola.

Fellow shortstop Austin Martin also makes the list. The centerpiece of the José Berríos trade is ranked 52nd and figures to start the season at Double-Wichita. In 93 games last season, Martin hit .270/.414/.382 with five home runs and 14 stolen bases but it's unclear where he will play defensively.

The final two spots belonged to players that could break out with the Twins this season.

Jose Miranda was the Twins' minor league player of the year last season and debuts on the list at No. 95. Miranda blasted his way through the organization in 2021, hitting .344/.401/.572 with 30 homers between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul.

Joe Ryan also made the cut but figures to have a spot in the Twins' rotation. Ryan is 97th on the list and was outstanding during a September call-up, going 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA in five starts.

While the presence of top prospects is exciting, it may not signal the future of the Twins. After the signing of Carlos Correa, the team appears to be all in for the 2022 season. With rumors that the Twins are interested in acquiring Frankie Montas, it's possible that some of these prospects could be starring for someone else.

Next Up

Joe Ryan
MN Twins

4 Twins make MLB.com's Top 100 Prospects list

If the Twins want to trade for pitching, they'll have plenty of ammo.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

'Several' arrested after shootout between groups in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park police first saw a man firing a gun at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Minneapolis homicide victim ID'd as 30-year-old from St. Cloud

She died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Screen Shot 2022-03-19 at 7.40.56 PM
MN News

Giant candy store along Hwy. 169 inspires 30 traffic stops in 2 hours

Local law enforcement paid special attention to the area along Highway 169 after a local business drew attention to speeding drivers.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Messy spring storm to plow through Minnesota this week

Some models are suggesting some hefty snow totals for parts of Minnesota.

phillips
MN Vikings

Two Vikings free agent signees are in different places

Harrison Phillips and Jordan Hicks are both happy to be in Minnesota but stand at unique points in their careers

Gable Steveson
MN Gophers

Gable Steveson defends NCAA title, leaves shoes on the mat in final match

The Gophers heavyweight is headed to WWE.

Marc-Andre Fleury
MN Wild

Reports: Wild discussing trade for Marc-Andre Fleury

The Wild have explored acquiring the former Vezina Trophy winner ahead of Monday's trade deadline.

Screen Shot 2022-03-19 at 7.48.44 PM
MN News

Vulnerable girl missing in Brooklyn Park found safe

She was found safe by an “alert community member.”

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's windmill slam helps Timberwolves dispose of Bucks

The Timberwolves climbed within a half-game of the sixth spot (and an automatic playoff spot) in the West.

Nicolas Deslauriers
MN Wild

Report: Wild acquire enforcer Nicolas Deslauriers from Ducks

The Wild will reportedly send a 2023 third-round pick to Anaheim.

Ryan Hartman
MN Wild

Hartman scores late, Wild win ugly over Blackhawks

Hartman's goal with 3:13 to go gave the Wild a 3-1 victory.

Related

MN Twins

5 Twins prospects land in MLB Pipeline's Top 100

The Twins had the second-largest number of prospects on MLB's list.

Willians Astudillo
MN Twins

Twins release Astudillo, add Lewis, Miranda to 40-man roster

The Twins also signed Jake Cave and placed some top prospects on the 40-man roster.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa
MN Twins

Twins trade for SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa, send Mitch Garver to Texas

The Twins also acquired a minor league pitcher in the deal.

Tim Beckham
MN Twins

Twins sign former No. 1 overall pick Tim Beckham

The Twins signed the utility man to a minor league deal.

Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Reports: Twins agree to mega-deal with Carlos Correa

The Twins were definitely in on Carlos Correa.

Joe Ryan
MN Twins

6 good things that happened after Twins fans tuned out a losing season

We understand if you checked out, but there are reasons to be positive.

Sonny Gray
MN Twins

Twins trade for starting pitcher Sonny Gray, minor leaguer

The Twins gave up 2021 first-round pick Chase Petty to bolster their rotation.

José Miranda
MN Twins

Rising Twins prospect crushes 3 homers in Saints debut

And he did it on his 23rd birthday!