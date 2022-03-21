Skip to main content
5 finalists for the 2022 Minnesota Mr. Basketball award

The winner will be announced after this week's state tournament.

The list of 10 semifinalists for the 2022 Minnesota Mr. Basketball award has been trimmed to five finalists, and the winner will be announced after this week's state tournament. 

The finalists: 

  • Prince Aligbe, Minnehaha Academy
  • Braeden Carrington, Park Center
  • Alonzo Dodd, South St. Paul
  • Tre Holloman, Cretin-Derham Hall
  • Eli King, Caledonia

Four of the five will be playing in the state tournament, with the exception being Dodd, whose South St. Paul Packers lost in their section championship game to DeLaSalle. 

Four of the five have also will be playing at the next level. Dodd is the only one who remains undecided. Aligbe is committed to Boston College; Carrington will be a Gopher; Holloman will play for Tom Izzo at Michigan State; and Eli King is off to Iowa State. 

If Aligbe wins the award, he would be the third straight winner from Minnehaha Academy. Chet Holmgren, who is projected to be one of the top picks in this year's NBA Draft, won the award in 2021. Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, was Mr. Basketball in 2020.

