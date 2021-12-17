Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
5 ways the Minnesota Wild can get even better
Publish date:

5 ways the Minnesota Wild can get even better

Despite three straight losses, the Wild enter play Friday atop the Western Conference standings.
Author:

Andy Wichiger / Bring Me The News

Despite three straight losses, the Wild enter play Friday atop the Western Conference standings.

Even if someone turned on NHL 22, it's hard to comprehend how well the Minnesota Wild have played this season.

Despite losing three straight, the Wild enter play Friday with the best record in the Western Conference at 19-8-2 (40 points). The Wild's fast start puts them on the fast track to becoming Stanley Cup contenders, but the scary part is that there are ways they can become even better.

1. Kevin Fiala starts finding the net

If you looked at Fiala's stats this season, you would conclude that he's having a rough year. He has just four goals through 29 games and in a prove-it year, it appears his value could be declining.

But there's a valid argument that Fiala has been a victim of bad luck.

Fiala ranks 32nd among all skaters with 9.6 expected goals this season despite averaging 3.2 shots per game. Although he has generated plenty of chances, he owns a 4.4 shooting percentage, which ranks 19th among players that have played in at least 10 games for the Wild this season.

Eventually, those pucks are going to find the back of the net. When they do, a Wild team that ranks second in the NHL with 3.62 goals per game will be even more dangerous.

2. Improve the power play

With an offense this potent, you would think the Wild would be dominant with the man advantage. But coming into Tuesday's action, the Wild rank 23rd in the NHL with a 17.39% conversion rate on the power play.

Sunday's loss to the Vegas Golden Knights was an example of where things have gone wrong. Minnesota registered just one shot during the two-man advantage and seemed disorganized on their opportunities.

But the power play also got off to a slow start last season. In the first 28 games, the Wild converted 8.8% (8-for-90) of their chances but in their final 28 games, that number jumped to 28% (21-for-75).

With Kirill Kaprizov over his early slump and Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno shoveling pucks into the net, there could be another gear if the Wild start converting with the extra man.

3. Get better goaltending

Overall, Cam Talbot has been having a solid season. He's tied for the NHL lead with 15 wins and has come up with some key saves to help the Wild get off to a fast start.

But even he could use some improvement. His .919 save percentage and 2.89 goals saved above average are 19th among goaltenders with at least 10 starts and his 2.69 goals-against average ranks 21st in that group.

The good news is that Talbot stops the pucks he's supposed to stop. But the same can't be said for Kaapo Kähkönen.

The backup netminder has struggled this season, allowing a 2.75 GAA and .905 save percentage in seven starts. Even worse, his goals saved above average is -1.48.

The condensed schedule after the Olympic break will require the Wild to ride two goaltenders down the stretch. They'll need more out of this duo going forward.

4. Pull out of the Olympic Games

The Olympics are fun for hockey fans who get to see a bunch of All-Star teams battle for their country's pride. But as the games inch closer, the risk may not be worth the reward.

China's Olympic protocols require athletes that test positive during the games to quarantine for three weeks. This added to the usual risk of injury has left the player's union second-guessing their decision to participate in the games.

There's also the fact that the NHL is already dealing with a COVID outbreak. Several teams have already had to pause due to multiple players in protocol and the Wild had Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes postponed.

Even if there wasn't an outbreak, pausing the Wild's momentum to go play in China for three weeks doesn't seem beneficial. Although it could be fun television, fans should be hoping the players opt-out.

5. Add some reinforcements

The Wild are one of the best teams in hockey but even they could use some reinforcements for a long playoff run. That will make it interesting with what the Wild decide to do with top prospects Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi.

The Wild's first-round picks from 2019 and 2020 have been tearing it up in the AHL this season. Rossi is tied for the team lead with 17 points (4 G, 13 A) and Boldy has four goals in seven games after returning from a fractured ankle suffered during the preseason.

There's a possibility that both players could provide a spark down the stretch but it's not clear where they could fit into the lineup. If General Manager Bill Guerin wants to make a splash, he could dangle either player to make an upgrade. But with the Wild's salary cap situation, such a move could mortgage the future.

It's more likely that the Wild will have both players continue to get playing time in Iowa. That development could have them ready to contribute next season but if the opportunity presents itself, their time could come sooner than expected.

Next Up

Kevin Fiala / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

5 ways the Minnesota Wild can get even better

Despite three straight losses, the Wild enter play Friday atop the Western Conference standings.

Hartland tornado damage
MN News

EF2 tornado hit Hartland, 3 three other twisters confirmed in SE MN

Hartland was initially believed to be the location of the first tornado in December in Minnesota on record, but it was actually the third.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

University of Minnesota reaches settlement after professor sexually harassed student

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigated the incident.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, December 17

The next update comes Monday, Dec. 20.

duluth pd huot shoveling photo
MN News

Questions, criticism follow photo of officer shoveling resident's steps

The officer had been disciplined in 2017 after being seen dragging a man through the skyway.

roseville pd skirt photos ID - facebook
MN News

Police looking to ID individual in upskirt photos incident

The department said "inappropriate photos" were taken under a victim's skirt.

Soldier Field
MN Vikings

Coller: When it comes to Vikings-Bears, do you believe in curses?

There’s no real explanation for the Bears’ dominance over the Vikings at Soldier Field.

hampton inn and suites rogers mn
MN News

Man hospitalized after shooting outside Twin Cities hotel

A suspect has been arrested.

andover missing teen 1 - crop
MN News

Update: 15-year-old who left home on bike has been found safe

Authorities had asked for the public's help finding the teenager.

ambulance
MN News

61-year-old killed in crash in Wisconsin DNR parking lot

He wasn't wearing his seat belt.

target store
MN Shopping

Target announces more deals for last-minute holiday shoppers

Many people have yet to finish their holiday shopping.

Screen Shot 2021-12-17 at 9.35.15 AM
MN Shopping

Mall of America launches one-stop online shopping option

Shop MOA allows customers to shop more than 70 stores on one site.

Related

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Minnesota Wild: 5 things you can count on in the 2021-22 season

Can the Wild live up to their lofty expectations?

Zach Parise
MN Wild

5 questions for the Wild ahead of the 2021 season

The Wild have several exciting pieces and a new division, but will it spell success in 2021?

Kaprizov, Wild
MN Wild

5 questions for the Wild's playoff series against Vegas

The Wild seem to have the advantage, but can they win their first playoff series since 2015?

Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

4 questions for the Minnesota Wild this offseason

The Wild's rebuild was ahead of schedule but leads to a challenging offseason.

Cam Talbot / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

WIld arrive late, Cam Talbot stays on point to beat Devils

Despite a 30-minute delay, the Wild picked up a 3-2 victory.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Marcus Foligno throws hands, scores game-winning goal in Wild's opener

The Wild forward scored with 7.2 seconds left to beat Anaheim.

Devan Dubnyk
MN Wild

3 questions for the Wild's playoff series vs. Vancouver

The Wild will open their best-of-five series on Sunday night.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

3 first-period goals lead Wild over Kings

With three goals in just over three minutes, the Wild sealed their fifth straight victory.