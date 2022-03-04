Skip to main content
6 more schools advance to MN boys' state hockey tournament

Two more section finals remain before the state tourney brackets are revealed this weekend.

Credit: Principal Becker @MGSHPrincipal via Twitter

Six more section championship games were played Thursday night across the State of Hockey, meaning 14 teams have now secured a spot in next week's prestigious Minnesota boys' state hockey tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 

The six teams that advanced to the state tournament Thursday night were Lakeville South, Andover, Cretin-Derham Hall and Maple Grove in Class 2A, and Warroad and Alexandria in Class 1A. 

They join Wednesday's qualifiers: Prior Lake, Edina and Moorhead in Class 2A, and Minneapolis, New Prague, Monticello, Hermantown and Mankato East/Loyola in Class 1A.

Class 2A section championship final scores

Prior Lake 7, Chaska 4

Edina 4, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0

Moorhead 8, Elk River/Zimmerman 4

Lakeville South 4, Lakeville North 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Eastview 0

Andover 3, Grand Rapids 1

Maple Grove 4, Rogers 2

Class 1A section championship final scores

New Prague 5, Albert Lea 2

Monticello 3, St. Cloud Cathedral 2

Hermantown 11, Duluth Denfeld 0

Minneapolis 3, Delano 1

Mankato East/Loyola 6, New Ulm 0

Warroad 4, Thief River Falls 1

Alexandria 4, Fergus Falls 2

Section championship games Friday

Hill-Murray vs. White Bear Lake - 7 p.m., Aldrich Arena

Chisago Lakes vs. Mahtomedi - 7 p.m., Roseville Ice Arena

