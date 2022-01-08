Skip to main content

Aaron Rodgers denies report saying he could boycott Super Bowl

The report said Rodgers is upset with the league's COVID-19 protocols.
Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took to social media on Friday night to deny a report surfaced that he could boycott playing in the Super Bowl and potentially the 2022 season if changes aren't made to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

The report stemmed from WFAN's Morning Show with Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti, who received a text from a source on Friday morning.

"He's told Jordan Love to be ready," Giovanni said. "Like you said, he's got to make it first. But Super Bowl week will be set on fire and send [NFL commissioner Roger Goodell] in a frenzy navigating the situation."

When Gionnatti asked Esiason if the source was "someone they should be trusting" Esiason said "Yes."

One of the issues that Rodgers is reportedly upset with is the testing of unvaccinated players. The NFL requires unvaccinated players to test daily but only tests vaccinated players if they are asymptomatic. 

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last November and went on to call the protocols "draconian" during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show. But he denied the report on his Twitter account Friday night along with several other happenings in the Packers locker room.

That led to a search to find the mole. Rodgers asked third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert if he was the source but Benkert wanted to know why he wasn't let in on the plan.

This inspired Love to join the discussion and suggest that he was the source.

Cheesehead TV's Aaron Nagler also joined the fray, questioning the validity of the source.

The Packers are in a great position to make their way to Los Angeles on Feb. 13 as they clinched home-field advantage in the NFC with last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings. That would make this report somewhat interesting if they advanced to the Super Bowl.

But then again, their recent history suggests it may not matter.

Aaron Rodgers
