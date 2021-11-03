Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Aaron Rodgers out for Packers after testing positive for COVID-19
Publish date:

Aaron Rodgers out for Packers after testing positive for COVID-19

Tough news for the reigning NFL MVP.
Author:

Credit: All Pro Reels via Flickr

Tough news for the reigning NFL MVP.

The Packers will be without Aaron Rodgers on Sunday because the superstar quarterback tested positive for COVID-19. 

The report comes from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It has since been confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who reports that Rodgers is unvaccinated. 

Rodgers has led the Packers to a 7-1 record while throwing for 1,894 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. Backup quarterback Jordan Love is now in line to start against the Chiefs. 

Rodgers landing on the COVID-19 reserve list follows wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive for the coronavirus last week. 

According to Pelissero, practice squad QB Kurt Benkert tested positive earlier this week, leaving Love as the only healthy quarterback on Green Bay's roster.

Next Up

crutches
MN News

Eden Prairie company to pay $95K to woman fired because she was on crutches

The woman says she was fired because she needed crutches after having knee surgery.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

House fire victim dies days after being rescued by Minneapolis firefighters

A cat was also killed in the fire and two firefighters were treated at HCMC.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Here's how to book a COVID vaccination for kids ages 5-11

More than 1,100 providers will be offering the vaccine in Minnesota.

Airport traveler flying pixabay
MN News

Charges: Traveler had meth, guns and ammo in luggage at MSP Airport

The man was traveling from the Twin Cities to Phoenix and had checked two suitcases.

covid-19, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

6 counties with low vaxx rates finally cross 50% among 12+

But two counties in Minnesota still remain below that threshold.

mayor jacob frey
MN News

Jacob Frey re-elected as Minneapolis mayor

After two rounds of tabulation, Frey was named the winner of the ranked-choice ballot.

election, vote
MN News

Candidates opposed to teaching about racism elected in 4 MN school districts

Other communities voted for candidates who didn't speak out against teaching about racism in school.

PJ Fleck
MN Gophers

Gophers sign coach PJ Fleck to 7-year contract extension

Fleck has the Gophers back on track after an early season loss to Bowling Green.

3530 Washington, Minneapolis, Minnesota - June 2019 - CROP
MN Property

House? Cozy. Price? Affordable. Location? Problematic

The single-family home is currently for sale.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, November 3

Hospitalizations are back over 1,000.

Essentia health
MN Coronavirus

99% of Essentia Health employees vaccinated, but 49 fired over mandate

The employees had until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated or apply for an exemption.

emily's bakery hastings facebook
MN Food & Drink

115-year-old, family-run Twin Cities bakery to close this month

The owners of Emily's Bakery & Deli revealed the news Tuesday.

Related

Garrett Bradbury
MN Vikings

Packers player tests positive for COVID-19 after facing Vikings

Dillon played in Sunday's game against the Vikings at Lambeau Field.

MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers inks contract extension with Packers

It's the richest contract in NFL history.

MN Sports

Ex-Packers teammates are ripping Aaron Rodgers again

These stories just keep on coming.

U.S. Bank Stadium
MN Vikings

Vikings suspend in-person activities after Titans' positive COVID-19 tests

This is a developing story.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers reportedly has the option to opt-out of 2021 season

A loophole in the NFL's COVID agreement could give Rodgers a way out.

MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers 'sad' after Packers dump Jordy Nelson

The walls appear to be crumbling in Green Bay.

MN Sports

Packers fire coach who called out Aaron Rodgers on Twitter

It's getting messy in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Reports: Rodgers declined massive offer from Packers, 'still wants out'

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio says Rodgers "still wants out" of Green Bay.