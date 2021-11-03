Aaron Rodgers out for Packers after testing positive for COVID-19

The Packers will be without Aaron Rodgers on Sunday because the superstar quarterback tested positive for COVID-19.

The report comes from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It has since been confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who reports that Rodgers is unvaccinated.

Rodgers has led the Packers to a 7-1 record while throwing for 1,894 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. Backup quarterback Jordan Love is now in line to start against the Chiefs.

Rodgers landing on the COVID-19 reserve list follows wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

According to Pelissero, practice squad QB Kurt Benkert tested positive earlier this week, leaving Love as the only healthy quarterback on Green Bay's roster.