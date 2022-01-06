Adam Schefter injures knee doing 'The Griddy' with Justin Jefferson

Dancing with the stars should be left to the stars. Just ask ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter was on ESPN Wednesday and said he's awaiting MRI results after injuring his knee, which he said might've occurred when he was dancing "The Griddy" alongside Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

"It can't be proven that it was from that," Schefter said Wednesday on ESPN's NFL Countdown, noting that his knee started hurting shortly after dancing alongside Jefferson on the turf at Soldier Field.

"I may be hurt but I'm not on the injury report," Schefter joked.

Schefter is 55 years old.