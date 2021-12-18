Adam Thielen questionable against Bears

The Vikings will at least get Christian Darrisaw back for Monday night's matchup.

Credit: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has been listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears.

Thielen has been out since suffering a high ankle sprain on the first drive of a Week 13 loss to the Detroit Lions. He missed last week's victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers and has not practiced this week.

The Vikings also received some good news with Christian Darrisaw, who was not listed on the team's final injury report.

Darrisaw injured his ankle in a Week 12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and has missed the past two games with the injury. His return will complete an offensive line that has been reshuffled over the past couple of weeks.

With Mason Cole being moved to right guard, Darrisaw is expected to replace Oli Udoh, who leads the NFL with 15 penalties this season.

Bashaud Breeland is also listed as questionable as the Vikings (6-7) look to move ahead of a five-way tie for the final playoff spot in the NFC.