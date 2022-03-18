Adam Thielen restructures contract to stay with Vikings

Adam Thielen will be back with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022, as the Pro Bowl wide receiver's agency confirmed that he has restructured his contract with the team.

According to Thielen's agency, the Twin Cities-based Institute For Athletes, the restructured deal gives Thielen a contract extension and includes $18 million in guaranteed money.

Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports that the new deal includes a voidable year in 2025. Overall, the restructuring lowers his 2022 cap hit, but it's not clear just yet how much his 2022 cap hit has been lowered.

According to Over The Cap, Thielen's 2022 cap hit prior to the restructured deal was more than $16 million, including a $12 million base salary.

"I guess you can't get rid of me yet. I'm super excited to be back in purple to ultimately try to bring a championship to this city that so much deserves it," said Thielen. "So excited about the leadership and everything that's being put in place in this organization. I can't wait to get to work and to really build on something special."