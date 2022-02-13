Adrian Peterson arrested for alleged domestic violence

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was arrested on Sunday for an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred at Los Angeles International Airport.

According to TMZ, airport police were called at 8:30 a.m. PT for a disturbance on an aircraft leaving LAX for Houston. The flight had left the gate and reportedly needed to turn around because of an alleged verbal and physical altercation between Peterson and his wife.

Police conducted a preliminary investigation and took Peterson into custody on a felony-level arrest. Brown, who was reported to have a small mark as a result of the incident, stayed on the flight as it made its scheduled trip to Houston.

Peterson is currently being held on a $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

Peterson has a history of domestic violence after he pleaded no contest to a charge that he abused his four-year-old son in 2014. Peterson, drafted by the Vikings in 2007, ended his career in Minnesota after the 2016 season. He has since played with the Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks.