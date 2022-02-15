Adrian Peterson speaks following domestic violence arrest

Adrian Peterson says his Sunday arrest for alleged domestic violence while on a plane at Los Angeles International Airport was a situation that was blown out of proportion.

In a phone interview with Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston, Peterson said his mind was blown that he was taken to jail because "I literally didn't do anything." According to TMZ, Peterson and his wife were on a flight scheduled to depart for Houston when the aircraft turned around and he was removed from the plane and taken to L.A. County Jail.

According to Berman, Peterson said he and his wife were arguing on the plane when he "ended up grabbing her hand and taking her ring off her finger."

"Literally that's why I went to jail...because the ring left a scratch on her finger," Peterson said according to Berman, saying it's the State of California, not his wife, pressing charges. "We just had a disagreement. I know the headlines, domestic violence. You'd think I beat her up or something."

"I don't hit women," Peterson added. "It's not that type of situation and it just looks bad. I'll deal with it and God willing I'll get the charges dropped and move on."

Arrest records show that Peterson was arrested at 9:20 a.m. PT Sunday by airport police and released at 2:26 p.m. PT after posting $50,000 bond.

Peterson pleaded no contest to a charge that he abused his 4-year-old son in 2014.

The 36-year-old running back, who was drafted by the Vikings in 2007 and played in Minnesota until 2016. He has since played with the Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters