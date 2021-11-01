Adrian Peterson to join Titans after Derrick Henry injury?

The Tennessee Titan could bring Adrian Peterson in for a workout after star running back Derrick Henry suffered a foot injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Peterson will work out for the Titans at some point this week.

Henry suffered what appears to be a serious foot injury during the Titans' overtime win against the Colts on Sunday. Henry may have a Jones fracture in his foot, which if true could mean season-ending surgery.

Henry's 937 rushing yards are 353 more than any other running back in the NFL. He also leads the league with 10 rushing touchdowns.

The depth behind Henry is light since 2020 draft pick Darrynton Evans was placed on injured reserve last week with a season-ending injury. If the Titans were to sign Peterson, they'd effectively be replacing the best running back in the league today with the best running back in the NFL from a decade ago.

Peterson, 36, has stayed in "excellent" shape," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He played in 16 games (starting 10) for the Detroit Lions last season. Over the past three seasons Peterson has rushed for a total of 2,544 yards and 19 touchdowns.