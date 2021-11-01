Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Adrian Peterson to join Titans after Derrick Henry injury?
Publish date:

Adrian Peterson to join Titans after Derrick Henry injury?

Replacing the best in the league today with the best from a decade ago?
Author:

Credit: All-Pro Reels via Wikimedia Commons

The Tennessee Titan could bring Adrian Peterson in for a workout after star running back Derrick Henry suffered a foot injury. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Peterson will work out for the Titans at some point this week. 

Henry suffered what appears to be a serious foot injury during the Titans' overtime win against the Colts on Sunday. Henry may have a Jones fracture in his foot, which if true could mean season-ending surgery. 

Henry's 937 rushing yards are 353 more than any other running back in the NFL. He also leads the league with 10 rushing touchdowns. 

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

The depth behind Henry is light since 2020 draft pick Darrynton Evans was placed on injured reserve last week with a season-ending injury. If the Titans were to sign Peterson, they'd effectively be replacing the best running back in the league today with the best running back in the NFL from a decade ago. 

Peterson, 36, has stayed in "excellent" shape," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He played in 16 games (starting 10) for the Detroit Lions last season. Over the past three seasons Peterson has rushed for a total of 2,544 yards and 19 touchdowns. 

Next Up

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Cooper Rush joined the long list of backup QBs to beat Mike Zimmer

Zimmer's defense is no match for these clipboard warriors.

Caribour 2021 holidays - 4
MN Food & Drink

Caribou Coffee unveils 2021 holiday cups, rolls out seasonal drinks

Caribou beat Starbucks to the punch with its cup design reveal.

Speed limit
MN News

Minneapolis Park Board set to vote on reducing speed limits to 20 mph

The City of Minneapolis last year lowered the speed limit on city streets to 20 mph.

police lights
MN News

'Large police presence' at scene of incident in Belgrade, Minnesota

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Officer Tim Brown
MN News

West Fargo cop still critical after heart attack, flown to Nebraska for treatment

Officer Tim Brown suffered a heart attack while arrested two suspects Sunday morning.

cdc - flue vaccine shot 2017
MN Coronavirus

COVID vaccines are more protective than natural immunity, study finds

Unvaccinated individuals that had previously been infected were more likely to test positive.

boyd huppert
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE's Boyd Huppert on cancer treatment: 'I want every day that I can get'

He's currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Bryce Williams
MN Gophers

Gophers to rely on 2 freshmen running backs after Williams injury

Bryce Williams suffered a season-ending leg injury during Minnesota's 41-14 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M to offer free or reduced tuition to Native American students

The U says this will help increase access, improve graduation rates and close opportunity gaps.

covid
MN Coronavirus

How many Minnesotans have gotten COVID more than once?

Health officials, for the first time, are publicly revealing reinfection figures.

Screen Shot 2021-11-01 at 10.18.48 AM
MN News

Golden Valley man indicted for downloading, sharing child porn

The 59-year-old from Golden Valley is facing six charges.

thanksgiving turkey
MN Coronavirus

Here are the Mayo Clinic's tips for staying COVID safe this Thanksgiving

Small, indoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people should be OK.

Related

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

What Derrick Henry's contract means for Dalvin Cook's potential deal

The running back's holdout continues, but got an important data point on Tuesday.

MN Vikings

Adrian Peterson thinks he'd fit in well with the Packers

The Packers are among a handful of teams he's interested in.

MN Vikings

'Meeting him ruined me forever': Ex-teammate sounds off on Adrian Peterson

Boone was not a fan of Peterson during the 2016 season.

MN Vikings

Adrian Peterson is upset with Vikings great Cris Carter

He's angry that Carter ripped him on national TV.

MN Vikings

Adrian Peterson is in Washington: 'Wish me luck,' he says

Peterson has signed with the Redskins, per multiple reports.

MN Vikings

Adrian Peterson, Cordarrelle Patterson miss practice with injuries

MN Vikings

Cris Carter admits he was wrong about Adrian Peterson

Peterson is fifth in the NFL with 587 rushing yards.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Injury updates: Thielen out, Peterson questionable

Thielen could return to play at Kansas City on Nov. 3.