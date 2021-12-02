After getting COVID, Harrison Smith still not considering vaccine

Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
After getting COVID, Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith still not considering vaccine
After getting COVID, Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith still not considering vaccine

Smith says he doesn't plan on getting vaccinated.
Credit: Minnesota Vikings

Smith says he doesn't plan on getting vaccinated.

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith met with the media for the first time since returning from the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Smith, who had an interception in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, missed two games – against the Ravens and Chargers – after testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 7. Because he is not vaccinated he was forced to sit out and stay away from team activities for 10 days. 

"Have you given any consideration to getting vaccinated or changed your thoughts on the matter at all after going through it?" Smith was asked during Wednesday's press conference. 

"No," Smith answered. "I mean, for me, like I said, I felt fine the whole time." 

Smith said the positive test "came out of nowhere" and that outside of a taste sensation that he described as being "dull," he "never really felt much." 

"It was weird. I tested on game day and I tested the next day just to confirm it. It's weird when you feel healthy and you don't play, but I get it. That's how the virus works," he said. 

While Smith reported experiencing mild symptoms despite being unvaccinated, data continue to show the risk of severe symptoms, hospitalization and death is significantly lower when an individual is fully vaccinated, 

A recent Texas study showed unvaccinated individuals were 13 times as likely to just test positive for COVID and about 19 times more likely to die from it than those those are fully vaccinated. And a just-released study by the NBA found vaccinated players with breakthrough infections were much less likely t spread COVID to others, as they shed the virus from their bodies much faster.

Smith is a good example of why the NFL has established stringent COVID-19 policies, making players get tested regularly due to the possibility of asymptomatic transmission of the virus. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated team members get tested on a regular basis during the season.  

Smith said he'll continue to follow NFL protocol and wear a mask. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, natural immunity from COVID-19 illness varies by individual. 

"For at least 2–3 months following infection, people with moderate-to-severe COVID-19 illness have higher titers of binding and neutralizing antibodies than people with mild illness," the CDC says, noting that neutralizing antibodies in people who experience moderate-to-severe illness can last 5-8 months. 

What is unclear is how natural immunity and vaccine immunity stack up against the new omicron variant, though health officials say being vaccinated is the best protection at this point. 

covid
MN Coronavirus

First omicron variant COVID case detected in MN

The individual is an adult male who lives in Hennepin County and had recently traveled.

wright county Sheriff Sean Deringer
MN News

Minnesota sheriff bashes MPD, 'disgusted' by officers' actions

The sheriff said he will no longer defend the Minneapolis Police Department.

Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 7.59.52 AM
MN Food & Drink

More than 2 years after announcing, Duck Donuts finally opens at MOA

The grand opening of the new location took place Wednesday.

unsplash - school girl students
MN News

St. Paul is closing 6 schools amid declining enrollment

The board revised the plan after the school communities voiced concerns.

3535 155th St W, Rosemount, Minnesota - July 2012
MN News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by motorist in Rosemount

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

X-rays negative after Karl-Anthony Towns takes scary fall

Towns crashed hard to the ground late in the game Wednesday night.

Minneapolis police
MN News

2 more homicides push Minneapolis closer to record set in 1995

The deadly shootings happened on the city's North Side Wednesday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT sets a franchise record, leaves early in loss to Wizards

Towns fell on his back in the final minutes of a loss in Washington.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man shot by police in Forest Lake dies from injuries

It was one of two police shootings in the Twin Cities on the same day, both of which proved fatal.

Dylan Bundy
MN Twins

Report: Twins agree to deal with Dylan Bundy

The Twins signed the right-hander with a lockout imminent.

Flickr - face masks covid pole - Ivan Radic
MN Coronavirus

'Everyone should really be masking up' in public, Malcolm says

The health commissioner said residents have gotten "a little bit lax" with some protective measures.

