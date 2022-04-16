Skip to main content
After grim spring, petition calls on MSHSL to make golf a fall sport

After grim spring, petition calls on MSHSL to make golf a fall sport

It's not been an April conducive to golf thus far.

Pixabay

It's not been an April conducive to golf thus far.

A petition has been launched calling on the Minnesota State High School League to designate golf as a fall sport following the grim start to spring.

The petition launched by Michael Hinton, the golf coach at The Blake School, has 867 signatures as of Saturday morning, and cites numerous reasons for why the change needs to be made.

"We've had it. It's time," Hinton starts. "We as the golf community give our full sport to our schools, our athletes and our game in an effort to change the high school golf season to a fall sport."

Chief among the reasons is the weather, coming on the heels of a prolonged period of wintry weather that has seen the start of April subjected to snow flurries and heavy rain.

"What other sport has a month where you can't play, or play your first "match" at a halfway season conference tournament? None. Would football ever start their season with the conference championship? Never. This is so ridiculous it's a total slap in the face to our game and our kids," Hinton writes.

He notes the fact that spring often sees high schoolers competing with amateur golfers for tee times as the season ramps up after the long winter, with Hinton noting it's getting harder for coaches to schedule.

Hinton also argues that a spring start time makes it more difficult for players from lower income families.

"Golf is cheap, the state has various free programs like the First Tee where kids of color and any background can participate for free and get free equipment. Let the kids play in the entire summer, get coaching and develop. It's not fair to kids who can't afford to travel on spring break or afford golf lessons or simulators in the winter. All kids should be able to work on their game over the summer and make our state tournament stronger."

A commenter leaving a message on the petition does criticize Hinton for reason No. 3, in which Hinton says the spring start makes it more difficult to attract female players. "How are you going to grow the game of golf, especially to young women, by making them play in the snow and in 40 degree weather? he says. "Girls want to play in warm weather, not freezing cold temperatures and rain/snow."

The MSHSL declined to make a comment when asked by WCCO, which notes moving golf to the fall would mean a fall sport would have to move to the spring.

Next Up

golf
MN Sports

After grim spring, petition calls on MSHSL to make golf a fall sport

It's not been an April conducive to golf thus far.

Austin Webster
MN News

Charges: Waiting for drug sale, argument leads to man being shot in legs

A 29-year-old man has been charged with 2nd-degree assault.

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

10-year-old dies after being shot in chest in downtown apartment

The boy was in the apartment with another child family member.

fire
MN News

Police: 51-year-old man set fire to his own home, killing 3 cats

The man is facing arson charges.

Maynard Stensrud
MN News

Aviation company owner dies after accident at Waseca Airport

Police say that the incident did not involve an aircraft.

Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 7.08.16 PM
Minnesota Life

Watch: Moment North High seniors find out they're getting $10K scholarships

It comes via $1 million of fundraising by Pillsbury United Communities.

St. Louis County Rescue Squad
MN News

Lost 12-year-old boy rescued from remote woodland east of Hibbing

A police K9 and drone aided with the search.

Chestnut Street Plaza
Minnesota Life

Plaza near Stillwater's historic Lift Bridge could open later this year

A former state highway between the lift bridge and Main Street is set to be transformed into a permanent pedestrian plaza.

Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 2.06.54 PM
MN News

Coon Rapids woman charged with assaulting her father

Tara Olivia Plum, 37, made headlines last year when she destroyed a Blaine couple's groceries while driving Instacart.

albino deer
Minnesota Life

Extremely rare albino deer spotted in Minnesota

Lora Elfmann snapped the photo of the ghostly deer among a pack of white-tails in a field between the towns Isle and Wahkon.

Stillwater Prison
MN News

Corrections officer charged with smuggling meth into Stillwater prison

Text messages revealed plot to deliver meth to inmate.

House sale keys door
MN Property

'Worst inventory shortage' drives average Twin Cities house price over $350K

Housing supply remains at historic lows.

Related

football
MN Sports

MSHSL issues fall training guidelines for football, volleyball, spring sports

No sport can hold more than 12 training sessions.

high school basketball
MN Sports

MSHSL releases plan for winter sports, fall postseason

There will be no state tournament for fall sports.

high school football
MN Coronavirus

MSHSL reveals which sports can and can't resume this fall

The decisions affected football, volleyball, soccer, tennis, cross-country, soccer and swimming/diving.

high school football
MN Sports

High school football, volleyball to return this fall, MSHSL decides

The league's board held an emergency meeting on Monday.

Screen Shot 2019-11-10 at 9.43.19 AM
MN Gophers

Big Ten postpones all fall sports seasons; spring games possible

COVID-19 safety concerns were too much for league presidents to overcome.

state hockey tournament, mshsl
MN Sports

MSHSL board to discuss winter sports, football and volleyball playoffs

The board will meet Thursday with more hugely popular items on the agenda.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

MSHSL cancels girls, boys basketball tournaments

It could mean the end of high school basketball careers for seniors.

state hockey tournament, mshsl
MN Sports

MSHSL approves plans for winter sports state tournaments

Good news for youth sports in Minnesota.