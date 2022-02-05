After Vikings firing, Mike Zimmer reportedly looking for new NFL job

Less than a month after he was fired by the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer is reportedly looking for a way back into the NFL.

That's according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who citing a source said Zimmer "wants to coach in the NFL in 2022."

"Some teams hiring have assumed he would take time off but he appears ready to get back in the fold," Fowler added.

Zimmer's eight years as head coach of the Vikings produced a positive 72-56-1 record, with the pinnacle being the Vikings' Case Keenum-led run to the NFC Championship game in the 2017 season.

But his tenure was ultimately brought to an end this year after he failed for the second year in a row to get the Vikings into the playoffs.

While the available head coaching roles in the NFL are filling up rapidly, there is a possibility that Zimmer could return to the NFL in a defensive role, having previously been the defensive coordinator at the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, and the Dallas Cowboys before becoming head coach in Minnesota.

The Vikings are almost certain to hire Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell to replace Zimmer.