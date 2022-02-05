Skip to main content
After Vikings firing, Mike Zimmer reportedly looking for a new NFL job

After Vikings firing, Mike Zimmer reportedly looking for a new NFL job

Zimmer was head coach of the Vikings for eight years.

Credit: Minnesota Vikings

Zimmer was head coach of the Vikings for eight years.

Less than a month after he was fired by the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer is reportedly looking for a way back into the NFL.

That's according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who citing a source said Zimmer "wants to coach in the NFL in 2022."

"Some teams hiring have assumed he would take time off but he appears ready to get back in the fold," Fowler added.

Zimmer's eight years as head coach of the Vikings produced a positive 72-56-1 record, with the pinnacle being the Vikings' Case Keenum-led run to the NFC Championship game in the 2017 season.

But his tenure was ultimately brought to an end this year after he failed for the second year in a row to get the Vikings into the playoffs.

While the available head coaching roles in the NFL are filling up rapidly, there is a possibility that Zimmer could return to the NFL in a defensive role, having previously been the defensive coordinator at the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, and the Dallas Cowboys before becoming head coach in Minnesota.

The Vikings are almost certain to hire Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell to replace Zimmer.

Next Up

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

After Vikings firing, Mike Zimmer reportedly looking for new NFL job

Zimmer was head coach of the Vikings for eight years.

flickr-minneapolis-night-downtown-mitchell-hirsch
MN News

'Car caravan' protest in downtown Minneapolis over Amir Locke police killing

The protesters are calling for charges against the officer involved.

Hazelwood
MN Lifestyle

Popular restaurant Hazelwood to get fourth location 'this summer'

It currently operates in Bloomington, St. Louis Park and Tonka Bay.

Screen Shot 2022-02-04 at 6.04.23 PM
MN News

Minneapolis imposes moratorium on no-knock warrants after Locke killing

The moratorium is in place while MPD's policies are again reviewed.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 7.01.05 PM
MN News

Amir Locke police shooting: What we do and don't know 2 days later

Many details remain opaque and many questions remain unanswered. Here's what we do know.

chad davis flickr mn national guard june 1 2020 minneapolis
MN News

Walz authorizes MN National Guard to provide support in Twin Cities

Walz said the move was made "out of an abundance of caution."

jeopardy
TV, Movies and The Arts

2 students with Minnesota ties to compete on 'Jeopardy!' next week

They could be named the next 'Jeopardy! National College Championship' champion.

amir locke no-knock warrant 2
MN News

Amir Locke: Minneapolis police demanded no-knock warrant, sources say

The SPPD originally obtained a knock warrant.

mndot plow camera I-94 NW MN 2022-02-04
MN News

Driver injured in crash with snowplow during wintry conditions on I-94

The 23-year-old was driving behind the snowplow on I-94.

Jim Harbaugh
MN Vikings

Harbaugh says he would've joined Vikings had they wanted him

Harbaugh spoke with Hall of Fame sports writer Mitch Albom.

Cass County sheriff north dakota squad facebook
MN News

36-year-old arrested after fire destroys cabin in northern MN

Authorities believe he has no connection to the property.

South Education Center Richfield Joe Nelson 3
MN News

2 students charged with murder in Richfield school shooting

One of the victims was found in the vestibule, being held by a school staff member.

Related

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings ownership undecided on firing Mike Zimmer

With the Vikings' playoff hopes on the line, Zimmer's fate is up in the air.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman fired by Minnesota Vikings

Zimmer's run ends after eight seasons in Minnesota.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Report: Mike Zimmer 'irked' by contract situation with Vikings

Zimmer is entering the final year of his contract.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer offers statement after being fired by Vikings

Zimmer was fired on Monday after eight seasons with the Vikings.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Should the Vikings extend Mike Zimmer prior to 2020?

The Vikings' head coach is entering the final year of his contract.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings finalizing multi-year extension with Mike Zimmer

The Vikings' head coach was heading into the final year of his contract.

MN Vikings

Vikings give head coach Mike Zimmer contract extension

Zimmer is entering his sixth season as head coach of the Vikings.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Watch: Mike Zimmer shrugs at question about his job security

The Vikings head coach gave a smirk when asked about his status on the hot seat.