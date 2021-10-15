Ahead of Big Ten clash, Huskers fans spend their Friday mocking PJ Fleck

If you live in Minnesota and took a quick glance at Twitter Friday afternoon, you might have noticed PJ Fleck's name pop up as a trending topic.

Don't worry, he's not imminently about to take the USC job. No, the Gophers' football head coach is instead being targeted for some ribbing ahead of Saturday's clash between Minnesota and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Fleck's Gophers overcame Nebraska 24-17 last season and 34-7 the last time they met in Minneapolis in 2019, and clearly Nebraska fans are eager to overcome Fleck's team on Saturday.

Here's a flavor of some of the jokes, which tend to center around the Gophers' "row the boat" supremo being rather uncool.