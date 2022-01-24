Alex Rodriguez: 'I'm not a Packers fan'

Alex Rodriguez wearing a Packers hat at Lambeau Field and screaming "Cheese!" does not make him a fan of the Green Bay Packers. Or so he says.

Rodriguez, the co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, attended Saturday night's playoff game that saw the San Francisco 49ers freeze and then smash the Packers' hearts. Rodgers went to fulfill a dream of attending a game at the historic stadium.

"It was a bucket list. I've always wanted to go there. It's funny, my daughters called me saying, 'Dad, are you a Packers fan?' I said, 'No, honey. I'm not a Packers fan.' But I am a fan of Lambeau Field, I've always wanted to go there," Rodriguez said on Bally Sports North Sunday night. "It was a terrific game and Viking fans should be thrilled because the Packers lost."

A-Rod was at the game with his nephew, former White Sox pitcher Nick Wright. Both are from Miami so they really didn't know how to prepare for hours outside in the cold.

The wind chill at Lambeau Field was right around zero degrees most of the night, which seems like a day in paradise compared to what A-Rod and the rest of Minnesota will have to deal with Monday night through Wednesday.

"We were just throwing on the layers. It still didn't work," Rodriguez said. "My nose was running. I'm a Miami boy, so stay away from the snow."