Skip to main content

Alex Rodríguez showed up at Lambeau Field wearing a Packers hat

The Timberwolves co-owner didn't endear himself to his fan base on Saturday night.
Alex Rodríguez

Since becoming a co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves Alex Rodríguez has tried to endear himself to Minnesotans. 

But on Saturday night, Rodríguez took a step in the wrong direction, showing up to Lambeau Field wearing the colors of the Green Bay Packers.

Rodríguez was spotted in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's game between the Packers and the San Francisco 49ers and it was not taken well on social media.

Packer fans also were upset with Rodríguez's appearance, blaming him for the 13-10 loss.

Some even wondered if Rodríguez had an underlying fandom that could spell disaster for the future of the Timberwolves.

Rodríguez appeared to do some damage control after the game, saying that attending a game at Lambeau Field was a bucket list item. But after years of tormenting Minnesota sports fans, it appears he still he has some lessons to learn.

Next Up

Alex Rodríguez
MN Timberwolves

A-Rod wears a Packers hat, Minnesotans lose their minds

The Timberwolves co-owner didn't endear himself to his fan base on Saturday night.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Police: Man shoots into crowd at funeral reception in Minneapolis

The shooting happened at a reception following a funeral on Saturday afternoon.

Scott Quiner
MN News

MN COVID patient dies after being transferred to Texas amid ventilator lawsuit

Scott Quiner, of Buffalo, was 55 years old.

Screen Shot 2022-01-23 at 8.37.27 AM
MN Sports

Watch: Jimmy Garoppolo says 'F*** the Packers' after playoff win

The 49ers quarterback congratulated Robbie Gould in spectacular fashion.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

America dunks on Aaron Rodgers after loss to 49ers

The Packers quarterback was destroyed on social media on Saturday night.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Foligno's OT winner gives Wild fans a happy Hockey Day

A slow start gave way to the Wild's fifth win in the past six games.

snow
MN Weather

Winter weather advisory issued as Saturday snow arrives

Not huge totals expected, but any snow will likely impact travel.

Wilf
MN Vikings

Report: Ryan Poles is Vikings' 'top choice' for general manager

Poles was one of two finalists revealed on Friday.

Payton Willis
MN Gophers

Willis carries shorthanded Gophers to beat Rutgers

The senior scored a career-high 32 points to end a four-game losing streak.

MARCUS ALEXANDER STEICHEN
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man had sexual contact 'multiple times' with 12-year-old girl

Marcus Steichen, 21, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Charges: Mom killed infant son just weeks after getting him back from foster care

The 10-month-old died in her care in Brooklyn Park last April.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Arrests made following fentanyl bust in St. Cloud

Authorities searched two St. Cloud apartments Friday morning.

Related

Anthony Edwards / Minnesota Timberwolves
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards on A-Rod: 'I don't know who that is.'

"A fan? Who is he?"

Screen Shot 2021-04-11 at 10.52.04 AM
MN Timberwolves

A-Rod takeover: Fans can't help but fear the worst

Could the former slugger move the Timberwolves?

Alex Rodriguez
MN Timberwolves

Alex Rodriguez says 'we will' keep the Timberwolves in Minnesota

Glen Taylor has stood by his statement that he will ensure the teams stay in Minnesota.

Alex Rodriguez
MN Timberwolves

Reports: Alex Rodriguez part of group finalizing deal to buy Wolves, Lynx

The former MLB will become part-owner of the Wolves and Lynx.

Jaden McDaniels
MN Timberwolves

Wolves lose to Magic on Cole Anthony's buzzer-beater

The Wolves blew a 20-point lead as the Magic defeated the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

NFL will investigate Aaron Rodgers, Packers over COVID protocols

The Packers quarterback caused a stir with his comments last week.

Vikings fans, U.S. Bank Stadium
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings to open 2020 season against Packers

The Vikings and Packers will reportedly renew their rivalry early this upcoming season.

MN Timberwolves

Wiggins and Towns show potential as Timberwolves stomp Spurs

The Timberwolves duo combined for 58 points in another victory.