A-Rod wears a Packers hat, Minnesotans lose their minds

The Timberwolves co-owner didn't endear himself to his fan base on Saturday night.

FOX

Since becoming a co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves Alex Rodríguez has tried to endear himself to Minnesotans.

But on Saturday night, Rodríguez took a step in the wrong direction, showing up to Lambeau Field wearing the colors of the Green Bay Packers.

Rodríguez was spotted in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's game between the Packers and the San Francisco 49ers and it was not taken well on social media.

Packer fans also were upset with Rodríguez's appearance, blaming him for the 13-10 loss.

Some even wondered if Rodríguez had an underlying fandom that could spell disaster for the future of the Timberwolves.

Rodríguez appeared to do some damage control after the game, saying that attending a game at Lambeau Field was a bucket list item. But after years of tormenting Minnesota sports fans, it appears he still he has some lessons to learn.