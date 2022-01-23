America dunks on Aaron Rodgers after loss to 49ers

Each year, there are several days that Minnesota Vikings fans circle on their calendar. On Saturday night, one of those days arrived when the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the playoffs.

Just like kids racing to the Christmas tree to open their presents, Vikings fans flocked to social media to make fun of Aaron Rodgers' latest playoff failure.

But after Rodgers' controversial comments about COVID-19 and the vaccine, football fans from every corner of the internet took part in dunking on the Packers quarterback.

The onslaught began with a clip from the 2004 NFL Draft. Rodgers was projected to be the No. 1 pick but the San Francisco 49ers passed in favor of Alex Smith. Rodgers fell all the way to the 24th overall pick where the Packers scooped him up.

In an interview after being taken by the Packers, Rodgers said the 49ers would regret passing on him. He is now 0-4 against San Francisco in the playoffs.

Others referenced a report that Rodgers would boycott the Super Bowl if the Packers advanced that far.

But the main event was the references to his comments about the COVID-19 vaccine. After telling reporters he was "immunized" in August, Rodgers was found to be unvaccinated after testing positive for the virus in November. A bizarre interview with Pat McAfee followed and everyone showed their receipts on Saturday night.

Saturday's loss could be the end of an era for Vikings fans. Rodgers dubbed this season as "The Last Dance" after a dispute with Packers management last offseason and the Packers are heading into the offseason $40 million over the salary cap.

That could make a Rodgers trade happen in the coming months, which would take some of the joy of watching him fail in the playoffs. (But maybe it just means Packer fans can join the fun.)