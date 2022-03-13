Andover wins double-OT thriller for first state title

The Andover Huskies won their first state championship in dramatic fashion on Saturday night, defeating Maple Grove 6-5 in the Class AA state championship game.

The first period was full of action as Finn Brink scored off a rebound 12 seconds into the game to put Maple Grove on the board. A few minutes later, Joshua Giuliani scored off a rebound of his own to give the Crimson a 2-0 lead.

After Cayden Casey got Andover on the board with a goal at 8:27, Giuliani scored his second goal of the night to restore the two-goal lead. But Jacob Pierson scored with three seconds remaining in the first to send Andover into the first intermission down 3-2.

Momentum further shifted to Andover's side after Maple Grove had a goal overturned via replay review. The Huskies took advantage when Weston Knox tied the game to head into the intermission in a 3-3 deadlock.

Andover took its first lead of the game when Cayden Casey scored to make it 4-3. Giuliani capped off a hat trick to tie the game before Maple Grove took the lead back on a Chayton Fischer goal with just under five minutes to play.

With the goal capped off with The Griddy, it appeared the Crimson was on the verge of its first state title. But Pierson's second goal of the night sent the game into overtime.

After a scoreless eight minutes, the Huskies found an opportunity on a rush up the ice. With Hudson Zinda streaking up the ice, he found Andover captain Logan Gravink for the game-winner and the state championship.