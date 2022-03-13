Skip to main content
Andover wins double-OT thriller for first state title

Andover wins double-OT thriller for first state title

Logan Gravink's game-winner capped of an epic Class AA title game.

Prep 45

Logan Gravink's game-winner capped of an epic Class AA title game.

The Andover Huskies won their first state championship in dramatic fashion on Saturday night, defeating Maple Grove 6-5 in the Class AA state championship game.

The first period was full of action as Finn Brink scored off a rebound 12 seconds into the game to put Maple Grove on the board. A few minutes later, Joshua Giuliani scored off a rebound of his own to give the Crimson a 2-0 lead.

After Cayden Casey got Andover on the board with a goal at 8:27, Giuliani scored his second goal of the night to restore the two-goal lead. But Jacob Pierson scored with three seconds remaining in the first to send Andover into the first intermission down 3-2.

Momentum further shifted to Andover's side after Maple Grove had a goal overturned via replay review. The Huskies took advantage when Weston Knox tied the game to head into the intermission in a 3-3 deadlock.

Andover took its first lead of the game when Cayden Casey scored to make it 4-3. Giuliani capped off a hat trick to tie the game before Maple Grove took the lead back on a Chayton Fischer goal with just under five minutes to play.

With the goal capped off with The Griddy, it appeared the Crimson was on the verge of its first state title. But Pierson's second goal of the night sent the game into overtime.

After a scoreless eight minutes, the Huskies found an opportunity on a rush up the ice. With Hudson Zinda streaking up the ice, he found Andover captain Logan Gravink for the game-winner and the state championship.

Next Up

Logan Gravink
MN Sports

Andover wins double-OT thriller for first state title

Logan Gravink's game-winner capped of an epic Class AA title game.

The Griddy
MN Sports

Watch: Maple Grove player breaks out 'The Griddy' at state tournament

"Hey, that's Justin Jefferson's move!"

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves come from behind to beat Heat

Jimmy Butler didn't play but the Wolves scored an impressive win in Miami.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Report: 'Multiple teams' calling Vikings about Danielle Hunter

The Vikings have a decision to make with the star pass-rusher.

Screen Shot 2022-03-12 at 4.15.51 PM
MN News

Boy, 14, arrested for killing of 19-year-old family member

The boy is being held on charges of 2nd-degree murder.

USATSI_15391644_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings showing interest in acquiring Deshaun Watson

The Vikings are also reportedly "very open" to trading Kirk Cousins.

Hermantown
MN Sports

Hermantown smothers Warroad to win Class A title

A fast start gave way to a defensive clash as the Hawks won the state title.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa
MN Twins

Twins trade for SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa, send Mitch Garver to Texas

The Twins also acquired a minor league pitcher in the deal.

Williams Arena
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the 2022 girls basketball state tournament

The tournament begins on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 8
MN Weather

Before midweek warmup, MN is in line for a burst of accumulating snow

Several inches of snow could fall, with the Twin Cities possibly getting some.

ambulance
MN News

Woman hit by driver in Coon Rapids dies a week later from injuries

Michelle Marie Quackenboss-Kelley, who was hit by a vehicle on March 1, died of her injuries Tuesday.

Kate Cordes / Shakopee Basketball
MN Sports

Watch: Half-court buzzer beater sends Shakopee to state tournament

Kate Cordes' 3-pointer gave the Sabers a section title.

Related

The Griddy
MN Sports

Watch: Maple Grove player breaks out 'The Griddy' at state tournament

"Hey, that's Justin Jefferson's move!"

Hermantown
MN Sports

Hermantown smothers Warroad to win Class A title

A fast start gave way to a defensive clash as the Hawks won the state title.

Screen Shot 2022-03-11 at 7.19.11 AM
MN Sports

Andover wins double-overtime thriller to cap 2A tourney quarterfinals

More than 38,000 fans packed the Xcel Energy Center for Thursday's quarterfinal games.

Andover Girls Hockey
MN Sports

Andover caps off perfect season with state title

Sara Kaiser's late goal led the Huskies to their second Class AA championship in the past three seasons.

state hockey tournament, mshsl
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the boys' state hockey tournament

The action kicks off Wednesday in St. Paul.

Warroad Girls Hockey
MN Sports

Warroad girls hockey captures first Class A title since 2011

The Warriors capped off their season with a 6-1 win over Proctor-Hermantown.

Screen Shot 2020-03-07 at 3.05.09 PM
MN Sports

Watch: Mahtomedi wins state-title thriller over Hermantown

The end of regulation was as high-drama as it gets.

WBL fight
MN Sports

Video shows fight break out between man, students during playoff hockey

The fight reportedly occurred during the third period of the White Bear Lake/Tartan game.