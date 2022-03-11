Andover capped Day 2 of the Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament with a double-overtime win over Moorhead – a game that went deep into the night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

It wasn't until about 11:30 p.m. that Andover's Gavyn Thoreson took a perfect pass from Cayden Casey for the game-winning goal with under six minutes left in the second overtime. Here's the winning play:

Andover had two goals wiped out, too. The first would've been the game-winner with 16 seconds left in the third period, and the second came during the first overtime.

The Xcel Energy Center, which is home to the NHL's Minnesota Wild, hosted a remarkable 38,187 fans over the course of four high school games on Thursday.

The day started with Prior Lake's Alex Bump, who is committed to play college hockey at the University of Vermont, scoring 5 goals to give the Lakers a 6-0 win over Cretin-Derham Hall.

The second game of the day saw Maple Grove take down perennial power Edina 5-2.

And prior to Andover's dramatic win over Moorhead, No. 1 seed Hill-Murray defeated Lakeville South 3-2.

That sets the stage for the semifinals Friday. The first session (games at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.) feature the top four seeds in Class 1A: No. 2 Warroad plays No. 3 Mahtomedi, and No. 1 Hermantown takes on No. 4 Alexandria.

The Class 2A semifinals are at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday. The first game will be No. 3 Maple Grove against unseeded Prior Lake, followed by No. 1 Hill-Murray and No. 5 Andover.