Wiggins posterizes KAT twice, spoils Anthony Edwards' huge night

Make it six straight losses for the Minnesota Timberwolves as they were on the wrong side of Andrew Wiggins' personal vendetta Wednesday night as the former Wolf scored 35 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to 123-110 win.

Anthony Edwards scored a career-high48 points for Minnesota, but his big night was spoiled by Wiggins, who was 9-of-9 shooting in the first half and finished 14-of-19 for the game, including two monster dunks over Karl-Anthony Towns.

Head coach Chris Finch said afterward that it was obvious that Wiggins has a "personal vendetta" against his former team, though Wiggins didn't think it was a "revenge game."

Steph Curry, who scored 25 points for the Warriors, said he'll need posters of the dunks on his wall.

“Any time you catch a body like that and their history,” Curry said, via The Athletic. “I’m gonna need that one on my wall. I’ll tell you that.”

Towns not only got posterized twice, but he struggled and finished with just 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting, though he was 5-of-10 on 3-pointers. As a team, the Wolves hit 17 threes, including seven from Edwards.

Minnesota has dropped six in a row after winning three of four to start the season, and the road ahead isn't an easy one as they visit Los Angeles to play the Lakers Friday and the Clippers Saturday, then host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.