November 22, 2021
Another Wild rally falls short against Lightning

The Wild scored two goals with the extra attacker but couldn't beat the two-time defending champs.
Joel Eriksson Ek

The Minnesota Wild mounted another late rally on Sunday night but couldn't find the game-winner as they fell in a shootout to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Wild had to battle uphill for the second straight night after Anthony Cirelli and Pat Maroon put the Lightning ahead 2-0. But Minnesota answered later in the opening period when Marcus Foligno deflected Matt Dumba's shot to cut the lead in half.

The momentum carried over into the second period when Florida native Brandon Duhaime tied the game with his third goal of the season but the Lightning bounced back.

With Cirelli's second goal of the night and a marker from Alex Barre-Boulet, the Wild found themselves down 4-2 but it opened the door for a late rally beginning with Kevin Fiala's third goal of the season.

With Kappo Kähkönen pulled, Joel Eriksson Ek provided the equalizer, tying the game with his eighth goal of the season with 38.7 seconds remaining.

Despite a power play opportunity in overtime, the game went into a shootout. After Steven Stamkos scored on the first attempt of the shootout, the Wild proceeded to go 0-for-3 including an attempt by Kiril Kaprizov that went off the post.

The Wild (11-6-1) will wrap up their three-game road trip on Wednesday when they visit the New Jersey Devils.

