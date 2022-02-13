Skip to main content
Ant erupts to help Wolves win shootout over Pacers

Edwards dropped 37 points to lead the Timberwolves to victory.

Anthony Edwards dropped 37 points on Sunday afternoon, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-120 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

In the home of the Indianapolis 500, Edwards had his foot on the gas, attacking the rim and producing several highlight-reel plays.

With a massive dunk in the second quarter Edwards led the Timberwolves to put up 74 points in the first half. But their defense faltered which allowed the Pacers to stay in the game.

Despite Indiana's efforts, they couldn't find a way to stop Edwards. The Timberwolves' sophomore put up 15 points on five 3-pointers in the third quarter and helped build an 18-point lead.

But with Karl-Anthony Towns in foul trouble, the Pacers rallied behind Tyrese Haliburton. The recently acquired guard put up 22 points to go with 16 rebounds and helped bring Indiana within four points with 8:39 to play.

With the game on the line, Edwards took over, leading Minnesota on an 8-0 run that finished with a 3-pointer from Patrick Beverley.

Indiana made it a 126-120 game with 2:13 to go but the Timberwolves closed it out and ended their two-game losing streak.

Minnesota (30-27) will open a three-game stretch at home to end the first half when they host Charlotte on Tuesday night.

