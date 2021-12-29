Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Ant gets closer to return but Wolves fall to Knicks

The Wolves star was one of three players that cleared the NBA's Health and Safety protocols on Tuesday.
Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night but received some good news regarding their players affected by COVID-19.

Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid and Taurean Prince cleared the protocols and have entered competition reconditioning. While Reid was the only player were available against the Knicks, Edwards and Prince should be able to return to the court soon.

That's good news for a Timberwolves team that couldn't find the same magic from Monday's win over the Boston Celtics. Michael Beasley led Minnesota with 20 points on the night but did so while shooting 8-for-23 from the floor and 4-for-16 on 3-pointers.

Jaden McDaniels had a better shooting night, going 7-for-11 with 18 points and six rebounds but also struggled from beyond the arc. McDaniels's 1-for-5 performance from long distance was part of a putrid night for the Timberwolves, who shot 7-for-38 (18.4 percent) on 3-pointers as a team.

With Patrick Beverley shooting 0-for-8 in his return from COVID, the Wolves couldn't find the big shot as the game came down to the wire. New York had five players finish in double figures as the Knicks pulled away and left Minnesota with a victory.

The Timberwolves (16-17) will have a couple of nights off before their second trip to Utah in eight days when they face the Jazz on New Year's Eve.

