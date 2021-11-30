Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Ant puts on a show to help Timberwolves beat Pacers

A third-quarter surge gave the Timberwolves their seventh win in their past eight games.
The Minnesota Timberwolves continued their recent hot streak, defeating the Indiana Pacers 100-98 on Monday night.

The Timberwolves came into the game shorthanded after Jaden McDaniels and Jared Vanderbilt were ruled out with flu-like symptoms. With two of Minnesota's top defensive players out, the Pacers took advantage thanks to the presence of Donatas Sabonis.

Sabonis collected 25 rebounds to go with 16 points on the night and helped the Pacers build a lead as large as 12 points in the first half.

But just like in Saturday's game against Philadelphia, it would be a late-game takeover that propelled the Wolves to victory. While D'Angelo Russell (21 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds) paced Minnesota through the first half, Edwards recovered from a slow start to get the Wolves back into the game.

Edwards provided a series of highlights in the third quarter as part of a performance with 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists to give Minnesota a 78-76 lead after three quarters.

The Timberwolves held onto the lead in the fourth quarter but Karl Anthony-Towns (32 points, eight rebounds) fouled out for the second straight game with 1:34 remaining.

With KAT out of the game, Indiana tied the game at 94 on a pair of free throws from Sabonis, but Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer from the corner to give Minnesota the lead.

Josh Okogie came up with a crucial swat on the next possession and free throws from Russell and Naz Reid helped put the game away.

Minnesota (11-10) has won seven of their past eight games and will travel to face the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

