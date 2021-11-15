Anthony Edwards City Edition Timberwolves jerseys sell out immediately

The highly anticipated public release of the new Minnesota Timberwolves City Edition jerseys saw the Anthony Edwards version of the jerseys sellout nearly immediately.

The Timberwolves put the new uniform style on sale to the public Monday around 12 p.m., and by the time most people saw the email alerting them to the sale the Edwards jerseys were already gone.

At 2:15 p.m., the only available City Edition jersey left was a variety of sizes for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Giles Ferrell tweeted that he tried to get an Edwards jersey at 1:50 p.m. and they were completely sold out.

Another Wolves fan tweeted that they tried to get a medium or large Edwards jersey 13 minutes after receiving the email from the Wolves and they too had no chance.

The uniforms feature "shades of blue from the team's inaugural" uniform and the current Icon Edition uniform. The team says the name and number features "Wolves" on the front of the jersey and "reflects the classic font of the uniform worn from 1996-2010."

And of course they're bringing back the trees, which the team says is the "most beloved element in the Timberwolves brand identity and jersey collection." The trees are layered on the trim of the jersey and shorts.

Minnesota will be wearing the City Edition uniforms against the Phoenix Suns Monday at Target Center. The game starts at 7:10 p.m.