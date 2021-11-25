Ant's massive slam leads Timberwolves to fifth straight win

Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Anthony Edwards helps Timberwolves feast against Heat

Edwards put on a show to lead the Wolves to their fifth straight win.
Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards put on a show on Wednesday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves won their fifth straight game, defeating Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat 113-101.

With a large crowd on Thanksgiving eve, the Timberwolves feasted early against Miami enjoying a hot night from D'Angelo Russell. The Minnesota guard was active early, scoring 20 points on the night including shooting 4-of-10 from beyond the arc.

The Wolves hot start gave way to some cold shooting. By going 7-for-28 from 3-point range in the first half, Minnesota went into the locker room down 62-54. But that just set the stage for Edwards to take over.

The Timberwolves' star went ballistic in the second half on the way to a game-high 33 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. Although he stuffed the stat sheet, his biggest mark on the game came on a dunk in the fourth quarter where he obliterated Gabe Vincent.

Although the slam resulted in an offensive foul, it sparked the Wolves on an 11-2 run that helped put the game away.

The Wolves (9-9) returned to .500 with the victory and will go for their sixth straight win when they travel to face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

