Ant's injury clouds Timberwolves' victory over the Nets

The Timberwolves star was injured in the final minutes on Sunday night.

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a 136-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. But a win over the best team in the Eastern Conference was subdued after Anthony Edwards was injured in the closing minutes.

The Timberwolves were holding on to a big lead late when Edwards banged knees with Brooklyn's Ron Sharpe. While Chris Finch had his reserves ready to check into the game, Edwards limped to the bench and had to be carried off the court.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Finch said that Edwards told him his leg should be fine but it remains to be seen if his injury will force him to miss time.

The injury clouded what should have been a celebratory night for the Timberwolves. Minnesota came into the game outscoring their opponent in the first quarter in each of the past nine games and D'Angelo Russell did his part to keep the streak alive on Sunday.

Russell caught fire in the opening quarter, scoring 10 points to lead the charge. With a late four-point play by Jaylen Nowell, Minnesota came out of the first quarter with a 37-36 lead.

The Timberwolves continued to pour it on with a strong night from Edwards. After draining his 300th career 3-pointer in the first half, Edwards scored a team-high 25 points to help Minnesota build a 17-point lead.

Karl-Anthony Towns put the finishing touches on the victory, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter. But after the game, the big concern was the status of Edwards.

The Timberwolves (23-23) will head west to begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers.