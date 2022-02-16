Ant leaves early in victory over Hornets

Skip to main content
Anthony Edwards leaves early in Timberwolves' win over Hornets

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves came away with a 126-120 overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night but they may have lost Anthony Edwards.

Edwards left the game after suffering a right ankle sprain in the second quarter. Although the Timberwolves' star tried to warm up for the second half, he did not return to the game.

Prior to his exit, Edwards looked incredible, weaving his way through the Hornets' defense for a two-handed jam.

The dunk was the highlight of Edwards' night as he finished with nine points and four rebounds. But the Timberwolves as a team struggled to find their shot.

Minnesota shot just 39.5 percent on the night and 61.9 percent from the free-throw line. Despite the shooting woes, the Timberwolves stayed in the game thanks to a monster night from Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Timberwolves' lone All-Star put up 39 points and 15 rebounds on the night including a 3-pointer with 1:30 to go to give Minnesota a 105-104 lead.

But a late foul on Towns helped Miles Bridges knock down a free throw with nine seconds in regulation to help send the game to overtime.

Minnesota opened the extra frame with a 10-2 run and held on the rest of the way to pick up the win.

Despite the victory, the big storyline coming out of the game is the status of Edwards. The Timberwolves will wrap up the first half of the season when they host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

