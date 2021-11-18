Ant's 4th quarter takeover leads Timberwolves over Kings

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had trouble closing out games this season but Anthony Edwards wasn't going to let this one slip away.

With the Timberwolves' sophomore leading the way, Minnesota rallied in the fourth quarter and picked up a 107-98 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

The Wolves' offense had trouble getting going in the first half with just 44 points in the first half but their defense helped keep them in the game including nine blocks from Naz Reid.

The Timberwolves took control of the game in the third quarter thanks to a strong night from Karl-Anthony Towns (22 points) and D'Angelo Russell (17 points) but this night belonged to Edwards.

Edwards was a highlight reel in the fourth quarter, dropping 16 of his 26 points in the final 12 minutes. With Edwards leading the way, the Timberwolves were able to close out a rare home victory and a much-needed win.

The Timberwolves (5-9) will be back in action Thursday night when they host the San Antonio Spurs.