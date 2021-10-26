October 26, 2021
Publish date:

Ant's rally not enough to save Timberwolves

Edwards' third-quarter explosion came too late in a loss to the Pelicans.
Author:
Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost their first game of the season on Monday night but they can hang on their hat on the future of Anthony Edwards.

The rising superstar got off to a tough start against the New Orleans Pelicans but exploded for 21 points in the third quarter of a 107-98 defeat.

The early moments of the game were dominated by New Orleans as it used a 14-0 run between the first and second quarters to jump out to an early lead. 

A key component of the run was their defense toward Edwards, who was held to two points in the first half as Minnesota went into the locker room down 54-43 at halftime.

The Pelicans' lead swelled to 21 points in the third quarter before Edwards made his first field goal of the game with 8:33 to go. The 3-pointer was a catalyst as Edwards created excitement on both ends of the floor and finished the run with a coast-to-coast slam that cut the Pelicans' lead down to 68-61.

Edwards finished the night with 28 points but the Wolves couldn't match the physicality that the Pelicans brought on Monday night. New Orleans had four players in double figures including Jonas Valanciunas, who put up 22 points and 23 rebounds in the paint.

Karl-Anthony Towns enjoyed a similar night with 32 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists but it wasn't enough as the Timberwolves suffered their first loss of the season.

Even as the Wolves fell entered the loss column, Edwards provided some optimism. With the ability to take over a game, Edwards showed another reason why he can develop into a superstar and carry Minnesota moving forward.

Next Up

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's rally not enough to save Timberwolves

Edwards' third-quarter explosion came too late in a loss to the Pelicans.

Rent, mortgage, house, key, door
MN News

Victims of property manager's sexual harassment to get $736,000

It's part of a consent decree announced by the Department of Justice Monday.

The Liffey Pub Facebook
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul's Irish pub The Liffey reveals it won't reopen

The beloved pub has been closed since the start of the pandemic.

Proctor football
MN Sports

Proctor football investigation: Case goes to county attorney

The office will review the evidence and consider possible criminal charges.

police lights
MN News

Mahnomen man dies 1 week after being shot in head in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

kirsten mitchell screegrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

'I’m heading home!': CA reporter announces return to WCCO

Kirsten Mitchell interned at WCCO years ago. Now, she's coming back as a reporter.

eggs
MN News

As part of price gouging settlement, farm to donate 1M eggs to food nonprofits

The egg producer will donate more than 1 million eggs to nonprofits fighting hunger.

plane, Piper PA-32
MN News

Sheriff: Witnesses saw plane 'performing aerial maneuvers' before fatal crash

The single-engine aircraft went down in northern Wisconsin, killing a brother and sister.

Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 8.51.02 AM
MN Health

Community rallies around Minnetonka HS dancer battling brain tumor

A fundraiser raised more than $44,000 of its $60,000 goal in the first two days.

twin city gardens
MN News

In rare move, MDH takes control of Minneapolis nursing home

The temporary receivership is to ensure resident safety.

nature illuminated - minnesota zoo
TV, Movies and The Arts

Giant, illuminated animals return to Minnesota Zoo this winter

This year's event is also feature a walking experience.

Sen Mark Koran crop
MN News

Lawmaker deletes post encouraging donations to family charged in Capitol riot

Sen. Mark Koran, in his Facebook post, described them as "a good family!"

Related

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns' return can't save Timberwolves from 7th straight loss

The Timberwolves star returned in an overtime loss to the Spurs.

Anthony Edwards / Minnesota Timberwolves
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' comeback comes up short against Nets

The Wolves battled back from 17 down in a loss to Brooklyn.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves hang on for another win in Utah

Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell helped the Timberwolves to a 2-0 start.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley fuel Timberwolves season-opening victory

A late 11-0 run helped the Timberwolves take down the Pistons.

Screen Shot 2021-01-18 at 3.17.49 PM
MN Timberwolves

No KAT? No D'Lo? No problem as Timberwolves defeat Pelicans

The Timberwolves were without Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, but still picked up a (SCORE) win.

Anthony Edwards / Minnesota Timberwolves
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards enhances ROY campaign, Zion takes over to snap winning streak

The Wolves blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter in a loss to New Orleans.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves smash Rockets in season opener

The Timberwolves showed they have plenty of firepower in a victory over Houston.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' defense fuels win over Pelicans

The Wolves' have bought in on the defensive end as part of a 2-0 start.