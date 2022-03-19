Ant's windmill slam helps Timberwolves dispose of Bucks

It's starting to look like playoff basketball at Target Center.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made just one playoff appearance in the past 18 seasons but on Saturday afternoon, they looked ready for the stretch run, dominating the Milwaukee Bucks in a 138-119 victory.

Anthony Edwards was ready for the 4 p.m. start as he came out blazing in the first quarter. Edwards knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the opening frame and went on a 12-point run by himself to give Minnesota an early lead.

The hot start may have made the Bucks agitated when Serge Ibaka got tangled with Taurean Prince on a free throw. After the two exchanged words, Patrick Beverley ran over and shoved Ibaka before he was shoved by Bucks guard George Hill.

Hill and Beverley were ejected after the incident but no punches were thrown. After the game was delayed for several minutes, Naz Reid got to work, going on his own personal 12-point run in the second quarter.

The offensive explosion helped the Timberwolves go into halftime with a 68-56 lead. Edwards continued to pour it on in the third quarter, knocking down two more triples on the way to 25 points on the night. But it was a windmill dunk in the fourth quarter that put an exclamation point on an impressive victory.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo out due to knee soreness, the Timberwolves cruised to the win and climbed within a half-game of the Denver Nuggets for the sixth seed and an automatic playoff berth in the Western Conference.

The Timberwolves (42-30) have won 10 of their past 11 games and are riding a four-game winning streak. They'll look to keep rolling when they travel for a crucial matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.