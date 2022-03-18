Report: Trevor Story down to 4 teams; Twins a mystery suitor?

There aren't many people who look at the current Minnesota Twins roster and think it's good enough to contend in the American League, but what matters here is what Trevor Story thinks of them.

Story will soon decide which team he'll sign with as a free agent, and it's down to the Giants, Red Sox and two mystery clubs, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

The Twins did just ship Josh Donaldson and the $50 million remaining on his contract to the Yankees, so they certainly have the money to spend. And trading last year's first-round pick Chase Petty to the Reds for a frontline starting pitcher in Sonny Gray is a decent indication that the Twins are trying to win now.

Minnesota is also reportedly among a number of teams showing interest in Oakland starting pitchers Sean Manaea or Frankie Montas.

Montas is 28 years old and finished sixth in the American League Cy Young vote last season after he struck out 201 batters in 187 innings while posting a 3.37 ERA. Manaea is 30 years old and posted a 3.91 ERA with 194 strikeouts in 179 innings last season.

Earlier this week, MLB Network's Joel Sherman said he's been texted by multiple MLB executives who would "put money" on Story ending up with the Twins.

"There's kind of an information super highway in baseball and as soon as this trade was made last night I got multiple texts from executives that were like, 'I'll put some money on Trevor Story ending up at shortstop for the Minnesota Twins,'" Sherman said.

If the Twins add either Montas or Manaea, they would have a pretty solid projected starting five, joining Sonny Gray, Dylan Bundy, Joe Ryan and either Bailey Ober, Randy Dobnak or Griffin Jax.

Minnesota's bullpen could use some proven arms, but it too isn't awful so long as Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers are good, and Jorge Alcala takes a step in the right direction.

Minnesota's lineup could be good, but there are a bunch of caveats and questions about injury proneness and consistency from the likes of Byron Buxton, Gio Urshela, Max Kepler, Miguel Sano, Gary Sanchez, Alex Kirilloff and Jorge Polanco, among others.