Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Publish date:

As Toronto extends Berrios, will Twins do the same with Byron Buxton?

Could the Twins wind up dealing their star outfielder this winter?
Author:
Byron Buxton

According to a report, the Minnesota Twins continue to negotiate with Byron Buxton on a long-term deal but also explored trade options at last week's general manager meetings.

The Athletic's Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal report that many within baseball expect the Twins to trade Buxton over the winter. But they also note that several team officials are in favor of extending the star outfielder including executive chairman Jim Pohlad.

The report states that Pohlad is reluctant to move Buxton due to the fear it would upset the fan base. While it would be tough for the Twins to move another homegrown talent, the negotiation is a tricky one.

Buxton, who will turn 28 in December, is coming off a career season where he produced a line of .306/.358/.647 with a career-high 19 homers. But Buxton's talent has never been the issue as much as his ability to stay on the field.

Buxton suffered a hip injury and a broken hand that limited him to 101 games last season and has played in over 92 games in a season just twice (2017, 2021) in his career. But the Twins have also reaped the benefits when he's been able to play with a 209-146 record since 2017.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Twins offered Buxton a seven-year, $80 million contract last July. The deal also included incentives that would have pushed the total to $100 million but Buxton's camp wanted a higher total value, which prompted the Twins to shop him at last year's trade deadline.

The situation is playing out in a similar way to what happened with José Berríos where the Twins sent him to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for prospects Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson.

On Tuesday Toronto announced it had extended Berrios on a 7-year, $131 million contract, far in excess of what the Twins had apparently offered Buxton last summer.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Adding Martin and Woods Richardson to the Twins brought two more pieces to the team's young nucleus and the Twins could get more in return for a promising but oft-injured outfielder. 

But the Berríos trade also let a legitimate No. 2 starter walk out the door. Berríos finished the season by posting a 3.58 ERA in his last 12 starts and was rewarded with a seven-year, $131 million extension on Tuesday.

Buxton's current contract does not expire until after the 2022 season but it benefits the Twins to get something done this winter.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Fatal crash investigation after SUV strikes culvert

The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Suspect in Good Samaritan shooting charged with murder

The incident unfolded at a busy Minneapolis intersection the morning of Nov. 12.

3505 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - May 2019
MN News

Charges: Suspect burned RV to hide body of missing pregnant woman

The victim was 7 months pregnant, and authorities found her dead in the RV.

covid-19, coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Positivity rate reaches high-risk threshold in MN; hospital cases surge

Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the situation in Minnesota is alarming.

Byron Buxton
MN Vikings

As Toronto extends Berrios, will Twins do the same with Byron Buxton?

Could the Twins wind up dealing their star outfielder this winter?

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

MN will expand COVID booster eligibility to all over 18s, even if feds don't

"It is not even close to over," Minnesota's health commissioner said of the pandemic.

J R Jones - Anoka County Jail 2021.10.16 - Resize crop
MN News

After posting bail, fatal hit-and-run suspect found possibly impaired behind the wheel

They say the 31-year-old was found slumped over in a car, showing signs of intoxication.

flickr - northfielder - minnesota sign - crop
Minnesota Life

The center of Minnesota is ... Rogers? Here's what that means

The population midpoint continues to move closer to the Twin Cities.

2048px-Philosophie-grèce_Aristotle
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Gain a diversification mindset

Learn Tim Clarkson's stock market keys to success

Karson Janssen
MN News

Tributes to U of M student who died at fraternity house in St. Paul

Police say there is no sign of foul play, but it's an open death investigation at least until an autopsy is completed.

Highland Park Senior High
MN News

Students walk out over 'sexual assault culture,' teacher's alleged conduct

Hundreds of students took part in the walkout.

Hendrickson - Go Fund Me - crop
MN News

MN hunter has leg amputated after rifle went off unexpectedly

The Dassel man suffered severe damage and faces a lengthy road to recovery.

Related

Byron Buxton
MN Twins

The offseason message for Twins owners: Pay Byron Buxton

Despite the risk, the Twins outfielder is worth the investment.

Jose Berrios
MN Twins

Latest Twins rumors: Berríos, Buxton, Maeda all landing in trade talks

The Twins are reportedly "extremely active as sellers" ahead of Friday's deadline.

Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Extending Byron Buxton is an investment worth the risk

Buxton's value to the Twins exceeds some of their previous big contracts.

Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Here are the latest Twins trade rumors ahead of the deadline

Byron Buxton, José Berríos and Nelson Cruz could all be on the way out.

Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Should the Minnesota Twins extend Byron Buxton?

While Jose Berrios and Miguel Sano seem like logical options for extension, Buxton still polarizes fans.

Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Twins talking contract extension with Byron Buxton

The Twins are 88-38 over the past two seasons with Buxton in the lineup.

Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Byron Buxton carted off field during Twins scrimmage

The Twins outfielder was injured making a catch in center field.

Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Byron Buxton leaves early in Twins' victory over Brewers

The Twins outfielder is day-to-day with a non-COVID related illness.