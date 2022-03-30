Badgers forward Ben Carlson enters transfer portal

Wisconsin Badgers forward and Woodbury native Ben Carlson announced on Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal after two seasons in Madison.

Carlson announced the move on his social media accounts, thanking the Badgers' coaching staff and his teammates.

Carlson played in 32 games with two starts for the Badgers last season, averaging 1.6 points, and two rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game. The East Ridge standout was a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2020, choosing the Badgers over Purdue, Stanford, Xavier, Iowa State and the Gophers per 247Sports.

Although the Gophers came up short in Carlson's initial recruitment, Ben Johnson took over prior to the 2021-22 season and has emphasized keeping top talent in Minnesota. That includes Park Center guard and 2022 Minnesota Mr. Basketball winner Braeden Carrington and Park forward Pharrel Payne.

Minnesota currently has three forwards on the roster for next season but Isaiah Ihnen and Parker Fox are both coming off of injuries. Even with Payne in the fold, it could lead the way to a homecoming for Carlson.