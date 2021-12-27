Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Bashaud Breeland calls out Vikings reporter: 'Wats ur issue wit me?'
Breeland didn't like a tweet that made fun of his PFF ranking.
Credit: Minnesota Vikings

Bashaud Breeland is no longer with the Minnesota Vikings, but he remains relevant in Minnesota because of a Twitter dust up with a reporter. 

Chris Tomasson, who covers the Vikings for the St. Paul Pioneer Press, made fun of Breeland's Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranking actually improving after not playing in two games since being cut by the Vikings a week before Christmas. 

Tomasson tweeted: "Former #Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland has improved his Pro Football Focus ranking by not playing. When he was released by the #Vikings on Dec. 18, he was ranked No. 117 among all NFL cornerbacks. After being out two games, he is now No. 112."

Breeland caught wind of Tomasson's note and fired back on Twitter, asking why Tomasson has "been at me since I got to Minnesota." 

"You been at me since I got to Minnesota. I leave u still feel the need to speak on me. Wats ur deal? Wats ur issue wit me?" Breeland wrote. "Speak now cuz it won’t be a next Time." 

Breeland then quoted Jay-Z lyrics from the song "Takeover," which say: "A wise man told me don't argue with fools 'cause people from a distance can't tell who is who." 

Tomasson replied, telling Breeland that he sent him a direct message.

It isn't the first issue between Tomasson and Breeland. Earlier this year, Tomasson asked Breeland about his low PFF rating, to which Breeland responded: "If we do your ratings on your reports, you're probably, what? [101st?]"

Head coach Mike Zimmer backed Breeland at the time, saying, "I think if I was asked a question by that reporter that he was asked the other day, about being embarrassed and 103rd in [Pro Football Focus], I might go off on him too."

The Vikings cut Breeland on Dec. 18 following a reported blow-up during practice, which, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, began when Breeland got into an argument with coaches, ultimately leading to Breeland allegedly taking off his cleats and using them in a fight. 

The Star Tribune's Ben Goessling reported that the incident started as normal trash talk and escalated into a bigger situation. Dalvin Cook, Sheldon Richardson and others were reportedly involved in the altercation. 

