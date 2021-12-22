Battle-tested Gophers prevail over UW-Green Bay

University of Minnesota Athletics

The Minnesota Gophers hosted UW-Green Bay in a matinee on Wednesday afternoon matinee and if you weren't sure about the start time, perhaps the team was right there with you.

Although Minnesota got off to a slow start, the Gophers picked things up in the second half on the way to a victory at Williams Arena.

Things looked rough for the Gophers in the first half as they shot 38.5 percent from the floor and just 1-for-9 from 3-point range. While the Phoenix built a six-point lead late in the half, Minnesota was kept afloat by Jamison Battle, who scored 15 of his 20 points and shot 6-for-7 before halftime.

The Gophers were down 29-28 going into the second half but Battle set the tone early with a thunderous slam. The dunk sparked a 10-2 run for the Gophers and helped Minnesota take off.

Peyton Willis had 14 points and nine assists while Eric Curry added 11 points and nine rebounds to help the Gophers pull away and improve to 10-1 on the season.

The Gophers will have the weekend off before hosting Alcorn State on Dec. 29.