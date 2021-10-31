Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Beasley gets hot but Wolves squander fast start vs. Nuggets

Minnesota built a 14-point lead in the first half but couldn't finish off the Nuggets.
Author:
Malik Beasley

For the first 35 minutes, the Minnesota Timberwolves looked better than the Denver Nuggets. But with a roster that has much more experience, the Nuggets surged back and scored a 93-91 victory over the Wolves on Saturday night.

The Wolves started the game strong and built a lead that swelled up to 14 midway through the first half. One of the main catalysts was Malik Beasley who knocked down six 3-pointers to provide his team-high 18 points on the night.

But the Nuggets battled their way back despite being without Jamal Murray. Denver was led by Nikola Jokic who dominated in the paint, scoring 26 points to go with 19 rebounds.

With the Nuggets getting back into the game, they went into the locker room down 47-42 at halftime and pulled even with Minnesota heading into the fourth quarter.

In the heart of a physical battle, the Wolves couldn't get the usual punch from their top trio. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell all scored 14 points each and the Nuggets took a four-point lead with 1:25 to go.

A lay-up from Edwards cut the lead down to two points with 31 seconds to go and a steal from Towns gave the Wolves a chance to tie the game. But Edwards heard the buzzer from the shot clock and thought about forcing a shot from midcourt.

With the slight hesitation, Russell received the pass late and had his shot blocked by Will Barton as time expired.

The Timberwolves will look to rebound (3-2) against the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Next Up

Northeast Middle School
MN News

Middle school students stage walkout over teacher allegedly using n-word

A petition is seeking her firing.

northern lights
Minnesota Life

The northern lights were a massive bust in MN. What happened?

Anyone else sleep in their car for the chance to see the lights? You got nothing.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Wild's issues snowball in Colorado

The Avalanche handed the Wild their second straight defeat.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Beasley gets hot but Wolves squander fast start vs. Nuggets

Minnesota built a 14-point lead in the first half but couldn't finish off the Nuggets.

jason beckman booking photo June 22 2021
MN News

Man who fatally shot longtime St. Cloud professor sentenced

Prior to the shooting, the suspect had knocked on the professor's door asking for help.

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Gophers move into first place in Big Ten West

Minnesota demolished Northwestern thanks to another strong effort on the ground.

32379470557_479043c343_k
MN News

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tests positive for COVID-19

Flanagan announced Saturday she's been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of the virus.

State Patrol
MN News

Motorcyclist has 'life-threatening injuries' after rear-ending state trooper

It happened Friday night in Brooklyn Center.

Evan Ng, University of Minnesota student suing the school over Title IX.
MN News

Student athlete suing U of M for cutting men's gymnastics team

The lawsuit says the decision was "sex-based discrimination."

ambulance
MN News

SUV driver killed in collision with CAT tractor in northern MN

The victim is a 34-year-old woman from Park Rapids.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Luck, Wisconsin

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

northern lights
Weather MN

Here's the Saturday northern lights forecast for Minnesota

It'll all depend on the cloud cover.

Related

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley fuel Timberwolves season-opening victory

A late 11-0 run helped the Timberwolves take down the Pistons.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Wolves suffer another 4th quarter meltdown against Spurs

The Timberwolves held a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter, but couldn't come away with the victory.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Malik Beasley's late 3-pointer leads Wolves over Knicks.

The Wolves rallied from an 18-point deficit for the win.

Anthony Edwards / Minnesota Timberwolves
MN Timberwolves

Malik Beasley, Anthony Edwards help Wolves end losing streak

Beasley and Edwards both scored 23 in a rare Timberwolves victory.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves drop fourth straight with loss to Nuggets

Malik Beasley's 25 points weren't enough to hold off Denver.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves hang on for another win in Utah

Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell helped the Timberwolves to a 2-0 start.

Screen Shot 2021-01-18 at 3.17.49 PM
MN Timberwolves

No KAT? No D'Lo? No problem as Timberwolves defeat Pelicans

The Timberwolves were without Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, but still picked up a (SCORE) win.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves smash Rockets in season opener

The Timberwolves showed they have plenty of firepower in a victory over Houston.