Beasley sets another franchise record, Timberwolves extend largest winning streak in 18 years

The Minnesota Timberwolves continued to roll on Wednesday night, using a franchise-record 11 3-pointers from Malik Beasley to pick up a 132-102 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Timberwolves got a shot in the arm early with the return of Anthony Edwards. Edwards had missed the past four games with a knee injury but looked like his old self scoring on a slam in the first quarter.

With 16 points, Edwards was one of six Timberwolves to score in double-figures on the night. But his performance paled in comparison to what Beasley did from beyond the arc.

After setting the franchise record for 3-pointers in a season during Saturday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Beasley was unconscious against the Thunder. Beasley tied a franchise record with six 3-pointers in the first quarter and never let up.

All 33 of Beasley's points came from downtown as he broke Edwards' record of 10 3-pointers set last December. By shooting 11-for-13 on the night, Beasley was the most dangerous player on the court.

Beasley's shooting gave the Timberwolves their second straight laugher against the Thunder and extended their winning streak to six games. With its longest winning streak since 2004, Minnesota will look to stay hot when they travel to face the Orlando Magic on Friday night.