Severe storms that blasted Minnesota two weeks ago left a beloved baseball field in western Minnesota destroyed.

Dugout roofs were ripped off, massive light towers were bent to the ground, and the batting cage was destroyed at Madison Memorial Field, which is located in the small town of Madison – population just over 1,600.

The field serves as the home of the Madison Mallards amateur club, Lac qui Parle Valley High School, American Legion teams, and little leaguers.

According to the National Weather Service, there was a wind gust of 94 mph in Madison from the storm system that produced the second most most hurricane force gusts in a single day in nearly two decades.

The line of storms that blasted Madison was part of the same line that earlier on that May 12 afternoon that saw a massive wall of dust associated with the leading edge of the line swallow Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

What the storm looked like on approach to Sioux Falls. Credit: Brad Hakeman

"As many homes, businesses, and farm sites sustained damage of a variety of levels so did Madison Memorial Field," wrote Bill Hart, coach of the LQPV High School baseball team and organizer of a GoFundMe to help cover damage costs.

"The storm toppled three light towers while damaging another, ripped the roofs off of the dugouts, damaged concrete blocks to the dugouts and grandstand, and destroyed the batting cage," Hart wrote.

As of this writing, the fundraiser has generated about $9,000 of a $50,000 goal.

Scheduling games has been difficult in the wake of the damage, though the Madison Mallards were invited by their neighbors in Dawson and Rosen to use their fields if needed.