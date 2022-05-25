Skip to main content
Beloved small town Minnesota baseball field destroyed by severe storm

Beloved small town Minnesota baseball field destroyed by severe storm

The mid-May storm system blasted the area with 90+ mph winds.

Bill Hart, Madison Baseball Association

The mid-May storm system blasted the area with 90+ mph winds.

Severe storms that blasted Minnesota two weeks ago left a beloved baseball field in western Minnesota destroyed. 

Dugout roofs were ripped off, massive light towers were bent to the ground, and the batting cage was destroyed at Madison Memorial Field, which is located in the small town of Madison – population just over 1,600.

The field serves as the home of the Madison Mallards amateur club, Lac qui Parle Valley High School, American Legion teams, and little leaguers. 

Madison baseball field damage

safe_image
7
Gallery
7 Images

According to the National Weather Service, there was a wind gust of 94 mph in Madison from the storm system that produced the second most most hurricane force gusts in a single day in nearly two decades. 

The line of storms that blasted Madison was part of the same line that earlier on that May 12 afternoon that saw a massive wall of dust associated with the leading edge of the line swallow Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

storm, severe

What the storm looked like on approach to Sioux Falls. 

"As many homes, businesses, and farm sites sustained damage of a variety of levels so did Madison Memorial Field," wrote Bill Hart, coach of the LQPV High School baseball team and organizer of a GoFundMe to help cover damage costs. 

"The storm toppled three light towers while damaging another, ripped the roofs off of the dugouts, damaged concrete blocks to the dugouts and grandstand, and destroyed the batting cage," Hart wrote. 

As of this writing, the fundraiser has generated about $9,000 of a $50,000 goal. 

Scheduling games has been difficult in the wake of the damage, though the Madison Mallards were invited by their neighbors in Dawson and Rosen to use their fields if needed. 

Next Up

earlyseason
MN Business

Lutsen Mountains owner to buy Michigan ski resort

The Skinner family has operated alpine ski areas in the Midwest for 60 years.

covid
MN Health

Mayo Clinic, CDC address concerns over monkeypox in the US

The CDC does not currently think there is a significant threat to the general public.

police tape
MN News

Charges: Man killed brother, left body in homemade camper for 7 months

James Robert Hess, 48, faces second-degree murder charges for the death of his 52-year-old brother, William Harold Hess Jr.

storm
MN Weather

Minnesota forecast: Hot, humid and severe storm chances

Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says right now the best chance for storms looks like Sunday/Sunday night.

Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota
MN Lifestyle

Minnesota's biggest Thai festival to be hosted in front of State Capitol

The Thai New Year, or Songkran, is one of the most celebrated holidays in Thailand.

Mara by Chef Gavin Kaysen
MN Food & Drink

Reservation holders at Gavin Kaysen's new restaurant asked to rebook after mishap

Mara opens next month in the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the head in St. Cloud

Investigators believe the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

USATSI_18349907
MN News

Uvalde school massacre: MN Democrats call for action, Republicans prayers

The tragedy in Texas has sparked different reactions from Minnesota's congressional delegation.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

St. Cloud man fires shot at police in hours-long standoff, surrenders

Shawn Lawrence Jacobs, 37, was arrested just before 4 p.m. Tuesday after he surrendered.

New baby zebra at the Como Zoo.
Minnesota Life

St. Paul's Como Zoo welcomes new baby zebra

The baby is yet to be named, and the zoo is planning an event for visitors to help with the decision.

Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 11.06.51 AM
MN Weird

Pilfered peony plant prompts police probe

The peony, named Patrick, was taken from Wayzata City Hall gardens.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, May 25

The latest update from the state health department.

Related

FSmb9kkWAB0UBqk
MN News

Ferocious winds, possible tornadoes leave destruction in MN

Numerous reports of tornadoes and nearly 100 mph straight-line winds.

FSmfYf0WABgrNhI
MN News

Stevens County may have been hit the hardest by Thursday storms

The entire county was without power after the storms blew through Thursday evening.

15596947220741
MN Weather

Storms destroy building in south metro; baseball-sized hail falls

Intense storms ripped through southern Minnesota on Tuesday.

MN Weather

Storm dropped hail the size of baseballs in central Minnesota

Breezy Point was among the areas hit hard by a powerful storm.

huge hail
MN Weather

Baseball-sized hail possible with severe storms Monday in Minnesota

It could be a bumpy afternoon and night in some areas.

Wind damage
MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch now includes Twin Cities

Winds could gust up to 80 mph, the weather service said.

storm clouds
MN News

Small Minnesota town of Taopi leveled by overnight tornado

"The little town is destroyed," an area resident told Bring Me The News.

MN Weather

Severe t-storm watch issued: Damaging winds possible in Twin Cities

A line of storms is racing across southern MN at 40-50 mph.