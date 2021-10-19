Simmons' reunion with 76ers lasts mere days, chance for Wolves?

The proverbial bleep has hit the fan in Philadelphia as 76ers All-NBA player Ben Simmons was kicked out of practice and suspended on Tuesday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and many others have reported that Simmons was asked to participate in a drill during practice, only to refuse coach Doc Rivers' order. He was sent home and subsequently suspended for the season opener Wednesday night.

The question now is what this means for Simmons' future? And how soon could a trade happen?

Simmons has long wanted out of Philadelphia, ultimately refusing to show up for training camp only to arrive at team headquarters and take part in practice Monday. His actions since then indicate that he is still focused on being traded.

According to Woj, the Sixers aren't keen on trading Simmons unless they get something that can help them win a championship this season. Woj tweeted:

"Sixers' approach on a trade has remained steadfast: They won't move Simmons for role players -- only a player who'll help keep them a championship contender. That hasn't changed. For now, no one should expect a speedy resolution on Simmons' future in Philadelphia."

Reports over the past couple months indicate that the Wolves have remained interested in trading for Simmons, who, despite not offering much of a jump shot, is one of the best all-around players in the NBA. He's a two-time All-NBA defensive player and can guard virtually all five positions – all while being deadly in the open court.

If Philly wants pieces that help them win now, the Wolves probably aren't a good match unless a third team gets involved. Minnesota has talent and draft picks to offer, but they would likely have to give up 20-year-old Jaden McDaniels, whose future could be very bright alongside the current core of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell.

But how long can the Sixers stand pat while Simmons, presumably, sits out or continues to cause distractions? It's to the point where teammate Joel Embiid no longer cares what Simmons does.

"At this point, I don't care about that man, honestly. He does whatever he wants," Embiid said Tuesday. "That's not my job...I'm only focused on trying to make the team better, win some games, play hard every night and try to lead the guys that we have here."

For now, the Wolves' roster is what it is and will open the season together Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets. Wolves insider Dane Moore believes McDaniels is a lock to start alongside Edwards, Towns and Russell, with Josh Okogie possibly filling the role as a fifth starter – at least for the first game of the season.