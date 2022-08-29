Longest playoff game in Minnesota town ball history ends in 21 innings

Skip to main content
Bird Island, Loretto battle in longest playoff game in Minnesota town ball history

Bird Island, Loretto battle in longest playoff game in Minnesota town ball history

The 21-inning battle lasted more than 5 1/2 hours, with the game ending at 12:16 a.m.

Neighborhood Sports Network

The 21-inning battle lasted more than 5 1/2 hours, with the game ending at 12:16 a.m.

It took 5 hours, 36 minutes and 21 innings to decide a Minnesota town ball playoff game Sunday night. It featured a walk-off hit by a college baseball coach and an epic duel between starting pitchers who are the sons of former Major League Baseball players. 

In the end, it was Bird Island winning 3-2 over Loretto at Memorial Park in Dundas, breaking the record for the longest playoff game in the 99-year tournament's history. The previous record was 20 innings, having happened three times in Minnesota Baseball Association history: 

  • 2017: Brooklyn Park beat Elko, 4-3
  • 1976: Cyrus beat Fairfax, 2-1
  • 1971: Hector beat Stark, 2-1

Josh Kingery, the 19-year-old from Atwater who is the son of former MLB player Mike Kingery, started for Bird Island as one of the team's draftees. He pitched 12 innings, striking out 13 and allowing two runs on six hits and three walks. 

Of the 169 pitches he threw, one was a mistake and former Minnesota Twins third baseman Corey Koskie made him pay with a two-run homer in the seventh inning. 

Koskie's son, Caleb Koskie, started on the mound for Loretto. He gave up two runs in 7.2 innings before giving way to the bullpen, including Buffalo Bullfrogs draftee Jon Euerle, who gave up an unearned run on a flare to center field in the bottom of the 21st inning. 

The winning hit was by Tyler Hebrink, who is the head baseball coach at Ridgewater College in Willmar. 

"Tonight, I was the losing pitcher of record, ending the season of a team not my own. With that said, at age 36, that's the greatest baseball I've ever been a part of and one I will never forget. It epitomizes why we all still play the game," tweeted Euerle, who struck out 12 in eight innings of relief. 

According to the Minnesota Baseball Association, there were 662 pitches thrown, 48 strikeouts, 20 hits, 15 walks and nine errors in the game. 

Bird Island advances to the round of 16 and will play the Red Wing Aces at 11 a.m. Saturday in Faribault. The Class C semifinals are Sept. 4 and the championship game is Sept. 5. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-29 at 7.20.26 AM
MN Sports

Longest playoff game in Minnesota town ball history ends in 21 innings

The 21-inning battle lasted more than 5 1/2 hours, with the game ending at 12:16 a.m.

Screen Shot 2022-08-29 at 7.06.24 AM
MN News

Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Life Link
MN News

Driver, 2 young children killed in Ham Lake crash

A third child is in a critical condition.and a woman was seriously injured.

tornado
MN Weather

LIVE UPDATES: Severe storms, tornado warnings in Minnesota

The latest updates from the BMTN team.

storm, wall cloud, severe wather
MN Weather

Tornado watch for Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Mankato Sunday night

The tornado watch includes the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and Mankato.

image
MN Weather

NWS confirms Saturday tornadoes in Dakota, Ramsey counties

Damage was surveyed in Burnsville, Apple Valley, Eagan, and West St. Paul.

image
MN Weather

Gallery: Wreckage left behind by severe storms in Apple Valley

Weather officials are investigating whether a tornado hit the city.

tap-gf9a40b157_1280
MN News

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Andover

The advisory affects central and eastern parts of the city.

Screen Shot 2022-08-28 at 9.10.48 AM
MN News

Driver, two passengers injured after early morning crash in Shakopee

Officials say alcohol was a factor in the crash, which left one of the passengers with life-threatening injuries.

Screen Shot 2022-08-28 at 8.02.39 AM
MN Weather

NWS investigating possible tornado damage in Twin Cities

There have been damage reports in Apple Valley and St. Paul.

Storm
MN Weather

After Saturday storms, more severe weather expected Sunday in MN

Large hail, tornadoes and damaging winds are possible with severe storms Sunday in Minnesota.

Carmen Nunez
MN News

Girl reported missing from State Fair is found safe

The teen was reported as a missing person/runaway on Saturday afternoon.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-07-12 at 12.21.36 PM
MN Twins

Watch: Ex-Twin Corey Koskie homers in MN town ball game

Koskie is 48 years old.

Screen Shot 2019-06-19 at 1.37.14 AM
MN Twins

Kepler plays hero in the longest game in Target Field history

What a night for Max Kepler.

MN Twins

Twins are first team in MLB history to homer in first seven innings of a game

The Twins homered in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Screen Shot 2019-10-14 at 8.16.11 AM
MN Sports

Caledonia nearing top-10 longest winning streaks in US history

Sixty-eight straight wins and five straight state championships.

Screen Shot 2019-03-09 at 9.37.48 PM
MN Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns leaves game with knee injury

Towns was hurt with less than 10 seconds left in the game.

2019 Homer Hanky
MN Twins

Here's the 2019 Homer Hanky for Twins playoff games

It's red because white towels are no longer allowed by MLB.

Screen Shot 2019-06-27 at 4.07.22 PM
MN Twins

Twins fall to Rays in longest game at Target Field

It beats the record that was set nine days ago.

MN Twins

Twins beat White Sox in least exciting game in MLB history

The Twins avoided being swept be the cellar-dwelling White Sox.