Blood on the ice after Wild, Red Wings brawl in Detroit

The second period of the Minnesota Wild's matchup with the Detroit Red Wings ended with a brawl on Thursday night, resulting in blood on the ice and a tease of a goalie fight.

The incident began as the clock winded down and the Wild pushed for a late goal. After Jonas Brodin's last-second shot was stopped, both teams scuffled in front of the Red Wings net.

Replays showed Matt Dumba getting locked up with Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond. After being held down for several seconds, Dumba got up and took Raymond down again, smacking the back of his head on the ice and throwing several punches at Raymond.

While Raymond's blood formed a puddle outside of the crease, Cam Talbot raced down to defend his teammates. For a moment, it appeared that Talbot was ready to fight Alex Nedeljkovic but the two netminders were separated by the referees.

The incident was an ugly end to the second period which saw the Wild go into the locker room down 4-3.