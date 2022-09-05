Bloomington Jefferson football player paralyzed after tackle on Friday

Donations are flooding in to help a Bloomington 9th Grader who has been left paralyzed following a tackle during a football game Friday.

Ethan Durkin Glynn was playing for the Jefferson Jaguars freshman team against Chaska Friday when he was involved in a tackle that left him "significantly injured."

According to a Caring Bridge page, he suffered a "severe neck and spinal cord injury" that as of this time has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

In an update on Saturday, his family said he went through a seven-and-a-half hour surgery Friday to "remove and fix vertebrae in his neck," and had to undergo surgery again a short time later because an MRI showed bone fragments in his neck that needed to be removed.

He will need another surgery at a later date to stabilize his spine. He has been breathing with support from a ventilator, but a Sunday update noted that doctors had been planning to take him off.

"He has a long road ahead of him but he is a fighter and we have no doubt that he won’t give it his all," the page says.

His injury has sparked a flood of donations to aid with his recovery, with more than $40,000 being raised in a GoFundMe since Friday, while a lemonade stand in Bloomington on Sunday raised $1,000.

You can find the GoFundMe page here.