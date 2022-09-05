Skip to main content
Bloomington Jefferson football player paralyzed after tackle on Friday

9th Grader Ethan Durkin Glynn is paralyzed from the shoulders down, his family says.

9th Grader Ethan Durkin Glynn is paralyzed from the shoulders down, his family says.

Donations are flooding in to help a Bloomington 9th Grader who has been left paralyzed following a tackle during a football game Friday.

Ethan Durkin Glynn was playing for the Jefferson Jaguars freshman team against Chaska Friday when he was involved in a tackle that left him "significantly injured."

According to a Caring Bridge page, he suffered a "severe neck and spinal cord injury" that as of this time has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

In an update on Saturday, his family said he went through a seven-and-a-half hour surgery Friday to "remove and fix vertebrae in his neck," and had to undergo surgery again a short time later because an MRI showed bone fragments in his neck that needed to be removed.

He will need another surgery at a later date to stabilize his spine. He has been breathing with support from a ventilator, but a Sunday update noted that doctors had been planning to take him off.

"He has a long road ahead of him but he is a fighter and we have no doubt that he won’t give it his all," the page says.

His injury has sparked a flood of donations to aid with his recovery, with more than $40,000 being raised in a GoFundMe since Friday, while a lemonade stand in Bloomington on Sunday raised $1,000.

You can find the GoFundMe page here.

